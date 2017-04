Citizens will have an opportunity to meet Taneytown City Council 2017 candidates Thursday, April 13. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Taneytown Senior Center in Taneytown.

Boxes to submit questions to the candidates will be located at New Windsor Bank, Taneytown City Hall, Thunderhead Bowling and Flick's Pub. Boxes will be emptied Friday, April 7. For more information, contact Cynthia Lamirnde at clamirnde@newwindsorbank.com.