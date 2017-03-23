Hospital to host Medicare 101 program

Whether you're already retired, soon to retire or just curious, Carroll Hospital is hosting a program to answer all your questions about Medicare on Thursday, March 30.

Medicare 101: An Informational Seminar will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Carroll Hospital's Shauck Auditorium in the East Pavilion at 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster. Anthony V. DiBuccio, of Johns Hopkins Medicine Medicare Plan, will walk those in attendance through the basics of Medicare, including parts A, B, C and D, drug plans, supplemental coverage, enrollment dates and the "doughnut hole," or coverage gap in this federal insurance program.

Light refreshments will be served.

The program is free, but advanced registration is required. Call the Carroll Hospital Foundation at 410-871-6200 or email foundation@carrollhospitalcenter.org before noon Monday, March 27.

