Scholarships available through the Maryland Grain Producers Association

The Maryland Grain Producers Association will offer four $2,500 scholarships to students pursuing an agriculturally related degree or career in 2017. Interested students should return a completed application to be received by June 1.

According to a Maryland Grain Producers Association news release, an applicant must be a resident of the state and enrolled at or accepted to a four-year institution working toward a Bachelor of Science Degree, or enrolled at or accepted to a two-year institution with an agricultural program. The applicant, or the applicant's immediate family, must be involved in the production of grain in Maryland and a member of the Maryland Grain Producers Association.

According to the release, the Maryland Grain Producers Scholarship Committee selects the scholarship recipients. The selection is based on the student's agricultural background, family farm involvement, financial need, academic performance, agricultural related studies, career goals and extracurricular activities.

The awards will be presented at the Maryland Commodity Classic at Queen Anne's County 4-H Park on July 27. Recipients will be notified in advance and are expected to attend.

For application and more information, visit www.marylandgrain.com.

