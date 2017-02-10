Sexual assault reported at McDaniel College

The Westminster Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that took place early Friday morning on McDaniel College's campus.

The Department Campus Safety responded at about 12:19 a.m. Friday, Feb.10 to a reported sexual assault. The woman assaulted was a McDaniel student, according to an email sent out from the college obtained by the Times. McDaniel College officials confirmed the reported assault.

The student reported while she was walking up the outside steps connecting the old and new sections of Levine Hall, she saw a white male, approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 in height and around 30 years of age or older with reddish-brown hair and a curly, reddish-brown beard, dressed in a dark hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants sitting on the ledge near the steps, according to the email.

As the female student walked past the man, she reported the man grabbed her hair, struck her and put his hand under her clothing, according to the email.

The female student fought back, was able to break free and fled to safety where she told Residence Life staff who immediately involved Campus Safety, according to the email.

The Department of Campus Safety met with the student, and contacted Westminster Police Department for assistance while also securing the crime scene.

The man was not armed, did not make any threat of having weapons and immediately fled the campus toward the city, according to the email.

The Westminster Police Department will be conducting the criminal investigation, Capt. Pete D'Antuono confirmed. Currently, there is no indication the female knew the man.

D'Antuono said there is also no indication the man is related to McDaniel College.

The Department Campus Safety deferred all comments to McDaniel's Office of Communications and Marketing.

"We have notified our campus community about the incident and have also provided critical safety tips. As an extra precaution, McDaniel College's Department of Campus Safety and the Westminster Police Department will be adding additional patrols on and near campus, especially at night, Cheryl Knauer, the director of media relations at the college, wrote in an emailed statement. "There will also be added enforcement at the location of the assault. As always, the safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance."

The investigation is ongoing, Knauer said.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or that may have knowledge of the man is urged to contact Westminster Police at 410-848-4646 or the Department of Campus Safety at 410-857-2202.

This is the second sexual assault in the last month that took place in the Westminster area.

On Jan. 25, a woman reported she was sexually assaulted while walking her dog near Tahoma Farm Road and Md. 31. Officers responded to the area around 2 p.m. and spoke with a woman who said she was walking her dog on a footpath between Tahoma Farm and Long Valley roads when the man accosted her, according to the statement.

The man allegedly came up behind the woman and sexually assaulted her, then fled on foot.

Police described the male suspect as 16- to 20-years old, slender, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with no facial hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing all dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

D'Antuono said he doubted the man from the Jan. 25 incident had a connection to the reported assault on McDaniel's campus. The descriptions of the two men are very different, he said.

