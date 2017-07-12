McDaniel College Summer Science Academy offers hands-on experience with fun twist

High school students stood in white lab coats and goggles with lime-green straps, watching physics professor Jeff Marx walk through the instructions of the procedure.

He relayed safety precautions before he laid out the step-by-step plan as the group crowded around.

The students had four unknown drug substances in test tubes — the goal was to test them to try to find out what each substance was. The four samples were taken from a pretend crime scene, and the students had a week to collect, work through and test the evidence.

This small group of students were a part of the McDaniel College Summer Science Academy — specifically in the Forensic Science Camp.

The camp had three sessions throughout June and July, and included courses such as Forensic Science, Real World Physical Science Lab, Marine Science and Zombie Science.

For 14-year-old Hana Howell, of Virginia, getting to be a part of the camp was a chance to try out forensics because she thinks it may be something she wants to do when she grows up. Howell said she liked getting to try the experiments and learn things in a hands-on way.

"I like the lessons," she said. "[The camp is] very cool."

Howell said getting to talk about forensics and then practice what they've learned in the lab makes it interesting. And while it can be hard, she said, working in groups with people she doesn't know, it's a good opportunity to learn teamwork.

Kierra Marshall, of Indian Head, said she too was using the camp as a chance to try out a possible future profession.

"I'm debating between doing forensic science or being a doctor," Kierra, 15, said.

After spending some time at the forensic camp, though, she added, she's thinking that may be the path she wants to take after college.

Kierra said while the subject material is challenging, Marx taught the teens in a way that made it easy to understand. Getting to work with a college professor is also great, she said, because it's good preparation for what college will be like.

While students delved into drug analysis, others in the McDaniel College Summer Science Academy were spending the week learning about zombies, neuroscience and the spread of disease.

Instructor Jack Arnal, an associate professor of psychology with the college, had students learning about neuroscience and bodily reflexes on a Tuesday in July. The kids broke into pairs, trying different reflex exercises.

Some of the kids timed themselves to see how quickly they could sort cards by color and suit, others used small instruments to tap their partner's knees and check for reflexes, others timed how quickly they could catch a falling yard stick.

They talk about humans, Arnal said and then relate that knowledge to how it would apply to zombies if they existed and there was an apocalypse.

"We talk about these things in humans," he said. "The zombie aspect is just a chance to ask some different questions."

