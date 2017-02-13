McDaniel receives $1.75 to establish faculty fellows program

McDaniel College recently received a gift from a 1978 alumnus of the college and current member of the McDaniel Board of Trustees.

Charles A. Boehlke, Jr. gave $1.75 million to establish the Charles A. Boehlke, Jr., Engaged Faculty Fellows program, according to a news release from the college. The fellowships are to be given annually to up to five McDaniel faculty members who, according to the release, provide strong mentorship and experiential learning opportunities to students, especially within the areas of independent student research, community-supported learning, internship support and study-away experiences.

"The Charles A. Boehlke, Jr., Engaged Faculty Fellow awards celebrate the many ways our faculty support students outside the classroom," McDaniel Provost Julia Jasken said in the release. "Strong mentorship and quality experiential learning opportunities are two hallmarks of a McDaniel College education. We are grateful for this gift that gives us the opportunity to honor some of our most engaged faculty."

McDaniel faculty who are named Engaged Fellows each receive a stipend of $5,000 per year or a course release, plus up to an additional $2,000 per year for professional development or other engagement-related work, according to the news release. Engaged Fellows are to be named for a two-year period, and are not eligible to reapply for a five-year period.

Faculty members can be nominated by colleagues or students, as well as self-nominate, according to the release.

Nominations are to be reviewed by a selection committee composed of McDaniel President Roger Casey, Jasken and select faculty members.

