McDaniel historian tabbed as commencement speaker

McDaniel College historian James Lightner will serve as commencement speaker next month, the college announced.

Lightner, who has served the college for five decades as a 1959 alumnus, professor emeritus of mathematics and current trustee, will speak at the college's 147th commencement at 10 a.m. May 20.

The ceremony takes place in the Gill Center at McDaniel, 2 College Hill in Westminster. More than 600 undergraduate and graduate degrees are to be awarded, according to the release.

Special student awards are annually presented at McDaniel's commencement. Award winners are not revealed until the commencement ceremony, according to the release. Undergraduate awards are the Argonaut Award, which is presented to the graduating senior with the highest cumulative grade-point average, and the Edith Farr Ridington Writing Award for the best paper by a graduating senior.

The two graduate student awards include the B. Jill Brooks Hodge Professional Development Award, given to graduate students who have demonstrated academic excellence with a strong compassion for individuals with special needs and an interest in serving the deaf or disabled, and the Joan Develin Coley Award for Excellence in Education, awarded to a graduate student with the best record in the study of literacy theory and practice, according to the release.

