Doctors have tools to help stroke patients, but only if they go to the hospital

May is Stroke Awareness Month and Carroll Hospital physicians are reaching out to tell the community that when it comes to strokes, awareness really is the key to mitigating the damage caused by these cerebrovascular events.

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of stroke, and seeking medical attention quickly can allow doctors to more quickly identify the type of stroke a person is suffering, use the appropriate therapy and, ultimately, save more functionality for the patient, according to Dr. Sandra Ruby, medical director of the Carroll Hospital stroke program.

"Studies show that patients who are treated with these therapies have less severe disability after stroke compared to somebody who is not," ruby said. "Things like being able to drive again, being able to walk again, being able to talk again; this is all talking about really significant quality of life issues."

Ruby will be giving a talk on the signs and symptoms of strokes on Thursday, May 25, at Carroll Lutheran Village.

There are two types of stroke, ischemic, in which a blood clot blocks a blood vessel and cuts off blood flow to a portion of the brain, and hemorrhagic, in which internal bleeding causes a loss of blood flow to a portion of the brain. Only a CAT scan can tell for certain which type of stroke it is, Ruby said, which is why stroke patients are encouraged to call 911 right way, rather than take aspirin as for a heart attack.

Signs of stroke can include facial droop, difficulty understanding or producing speech; weakness in the arms or legs; trouble walking, so that the person may appear drunk; or problems with their vision.

"Sometimes they may say, 'I can't see out of my one eye.' That can actually be a brain problem," Ruby said. "We will sometimes have a patient come in, but not until after they have gone to their eye doctor."

Ruby emphasizes the importance of getting medical attention right away for stroke symptoms.

"I get so discouraged when I hear patient's or patient's families say they recognized the symptoms but 'I went to bed to see if the symptoms would go away," she said.

Since March 2015, Carroll Hospital has been certified as a primary stroke center, meaning patients in Carroll County could be treated there rather than being sent to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore or Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. A patient with the most common type of stroke can now receive clot-busting medications more quickly — as long as they get to the emergency room quickly.

"If we wait too long to give it, and give it after 4.5 hours, then we can cause more harm than good," Ruby said.

It is therefore not only important that patients get to the hospital quickly after they experience signs of stroke, Ruby said, but that they and their family members do their best to note the time that the stroke began, and when the patient last seemed well. This helps doctors know when certain treatments are appropriate.

There are types of ischemic stroke, among the most dangerous, known as large vessel occlusions, Ruby said, where new research suggests an endovascular procedure to physically remove the clot may be the best treatment.

"Recent studies have proven what we thought, which is that this is an effective treatment for a select few patients who, No. 1, get there in time, and No. 2, have a significantly large vessel occlusion," she said. "We send those people down to the University of Maryland."

There are a lot of tools in the toolbox for mitigating the effects of strokes, in other words, but they can be useless if people don't get to the emergency room.

"That's why we still go out there every year to do stroke awareness," Ruby said. "To try to get people to recognize the signs and symptoms, and not to hesitate to call 911 and get in right away."

If you go

What: What you should know about stroke

When: noon-1 p.m. Thursday, May 25

Where: Carroll Lutheran Village Chapel, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster

For more information or to register, call 410-871-7000.