Carroll County prepares for late winter storm

While some picked up snow shovels to replace ones borrowed by family members and never returned, and others grabbed road salt to prepare their driveways for the coming storm, customers flocked to Bowman's Home & Garden in Westminster for a surprising purchase — birdseed.

According to store employee Beckie Rickell, the majority of shoppers Monday morning were coming into the store to make sure their fine feathered friends would have something to eat even with the morning worms covered by snow.

"With the snow coming, they've got to be ready to feed the birds," Rickell said.

Perhaps hoping the snow gods would flake out this season, the upcoming storm caught the store partially by surprise. Earlier in the season, they had moved the salt bags off of the main floor after it seemed like the county was going to skate by the winter with barely a flake. When the snow forecast started to coalesce, Rickell said they started to move some of their supplies back onto the main floor, including their snow-measuring sticks, sold to support meteorologist Justin Berk's Cool Kids Campaign, which supports pediatric oncology patients.

Stacy Baran, of Manchester, came out to Bowman's specifically to pick up one of these snow-measuring sticks. She said she's expecting 20 inches to fall on Tuesday.

"I've always followed Justin Berk, and I'm also a snow lover, so I thought I'd pick one up," Baran said. "I have no plans but trying to stay warm."

At the store, Mark Anderson ended up taking home five 50 pound bags of salt in order to prepare for the storm.

"I have a very long driveway that I've got to prepare. This should help me do that," Anderson said. "My preparations come down to salting the driveway and getting our firewood together."

To help people prepare for the upcoming snow, AAA has released a set of guidelines to help ensure people are safe and secure throughout the storm. They recommend drivers prepare their vehicles by checking their batteries and tire pressure, ensuring windshield wipers and headlights are working, and filling them with a full tank of gas. In addition, they recommend drivers stock their cars with a winter emergency kit that includes a shovel, ice scraper, de-icer, blanket, gloves, flashlight, warning flares, kitty litter, cellphone, charger, water, snacks and medicine.

