Agribusiness breakfast to be held at Baugher's in March

Reservations are required for an agribusiness breakfast on Thursday, March 2. The breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. at Baugher's Restaurant in Westminster.

According to a University of Maryland Extension news release, all are welcome to come enjoy breakfast and listen to scheduled speakers. The after-breakfast chat will feature Roseda Beef's Dean Bryant speaking on "How to Achieve Success through Branding."

No dues or membership are required, but the breakfast cost is $9.53 per person. To reserve a spot, call 410-386-2760 or 888-326-9645, or email mabbott@umd.edu by Tuesday, Feb. 28. The restaurant is at 289 W. Main St.

