Maple Sugarin' Festival celebrates 31st year

Things were cooking during the 31st annual Maple Sugarin' Festival and Pancake Breakfast Sunday at Hashawha Environmental Center in Westminster. Syrup boiled, chili bubbled, stew simmered and pancakes sizzled throughout the day.

"We've had a good turnout," said park naturalist Maddie Koenig. "There's lots of happy, smiling faces and families look like they're having fun."

The festival included living history demonstrations, crafts and hayrides. Volunteer Ed Dunham demonstrated the process of making sap into syrup over a camp fire.

Dunham said it has been "a bad year for syrup" because maple trees need a constant freeze and thaw to produce sap. In a good year, it takes 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of syrup, Dunham said.

Alex Warner, 5, gingerly stuck is finger into Dunham's ladle to taste the sap.

"It tastes like water!" he exclaimed.

Alex's father, Todd Warner, of Westminster, watched the syrup demonstration with interest.

"The festival has been wonderful," said Warner. "It's nice they have activities for the children. It's a nice way to get out of the house, even when it's cold."

Beth Dzivbla, of Eldersburg, checked out the syrup demo with her husband, Pete, and their children, Savannah, 6, and Blake, 3.

"It's something fun for the kids to do," Dzivbla said. It's educational without them knowing it."

Lynn Karr, of Westminster, said she visited the festival to taste the difference between sap and syrup.

"There's an amazing difference between the two tastes," Karr said.

Under the pavilion, home chefs Michelle Aberts, of Taneytown, Ronnie Reese, of Westminster, and Phil Kosmick, of Westminster, gave out samples of their special chili recipes. To tie into the festival, each recipe included maple syrup.

It was Mike Flemming's first time at the festival. Flemming, of Westminster, watched the syrup demo with his daughter, Stevie, 8.

"It's really interesting to watch the process," Flemming said. "It's been a good family activity. The kids have enjoyed everything we've done so far."

Flemming said the maple chili cook-off was "a pleasant surprise."

"It was so good. Each was different, and they were a great contrast of sweet and spicy," Flemming said.

Kattie Hochheiser, of Westminster, said her daughters, Eliza, 3, and Audrey, 2, were hesitant to taste the sap but enjoyed the "family event." Her husband, Brandon, said he enjoyed the chili.

"You can definitely taste the syrup. It started off sweet, then it turned spicy," Brandon Hochheiser said.

Jess and Jesse Lawson, of Westminster, said they typically hike at Hashawha and the event was a "nice chance to go around and see more of the park."

The couple tried the chili.

"I've never had maple in chili before. I love it," Jesse Lawson said.

