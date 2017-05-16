Still time to vote in Manchester election this evening

Tuesday has been a slow day for election officials at the Town of Manchester, where only a small percentage of registered voters had turned out to vote in the 2017 Town Council election.

"We have had 72 voters come in today and we have one absentee ballot," said Manchester Supervisor of Elections Marianne Warehime, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "It's very slow."

The election is uncontested, with three incumbent members of the town council — Melinda Smith, Debra Howe, and Dale Wilder — running for re-election unopposed.

Warehime hopes that despite the uncontested nature of the election, more of the town's 3,395 registered voters will turn out before polls close at 8 p.m. People can cast their ballots at the town office, 3337 Victory St.

