Long Term Advisory Council takes shape

Carroll County's Long Term Advisory Council met for the third time Thursday, bringing together for the first time all of the community partners involved.

The council was formed as a purely advisory body designed to provide forward thinking and context on the 10-, 15- or 20-plus year timescale to aid the Board of County Commissioners in the decisions they make today on a one- to five-year basis.

The council has 15 core members, eight citizens representing the geography and essential elements of Carroll County, such as planning and zoning, banking and real estate, along with representatives of seven "clusters" of agencies and organizations: agriculture, business, education, technology, recreation, arts and community services, health and wellness, and public safety.

On Thursday, representatives from all the constituent organizations from each cluster met to select who would represent them at the council.

Dave Brauning, vice president of the Carroll County Farm Bureau, was selected to represent the agriculture cluster, while Mike McMullin, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, was chosen to represent the business cluster.

The recreation and arts cluster chose Jane Sewell, executive director for the Union Mills Homestead Foundation. Kati Townsley, administrator of the Carroll County Tech Council, will represent the technology cluster and Lynn Wheeler, executive director of the Carroll County Public Library system, will represent education.

Lynn Davis, executive director of the Carroll County Youth Service Bureau, meanwhile, will represent the health and wellness cluster and Dennis Brothers, president of the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association, will represent the public safety cluster.

The eight citizen representatives of the county making up the rest of the 15-member council are Martin Hackett, representing District 1; David O'Callaghan, District 2; Marc Fisher, District 3; Bruce Holstein, District 4; and Robert Meekins, District 5. Mendy Dunn represents the Carroll County Association of Realtors, Eugene Canale the Planning Commission and BB&T Bank Market President Christopher Ruppert the banking sector.

"Dennis Brothers is our cluster representative because we all recognize that the fire service will be the most pressing public safety issue on the 15- to 20-year horizon," said Carroll County State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo. He, Brothers, Westminster Police Chief Jeff Spaulding and Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees made up the public safety cluster Thursday.

"All our agencies will see changes in the future, but the fire service could be most affected by changes in population and given that it's such a savings for Carroll County Government having a volunteer service, that's something that has to be addressed," DeLeonardo added.

McMullin said he was excited to be representing the business cluster.

"I'm excited any time we can sit down to discuss things long term," McMullin said "We are always looking at the future."

Organizations in each cluster are expected to meet at least once prior to the next meeting of the council on Thursday, April 27, to discuss issues that cluster's representative will bring to the council for discussion.

The council will be meeting once a month from here on out, but Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District, 5, who helped create the council, expects it will take a few more meetings to hash out the bylaws, get the process going and start generating ideas.

"I think it's going to take three to four months to rev up the mechanics and get the framework in place," he said. "By the fall, we would really like to have some ideas of the big things we should be looking at."

