Community member 'taken aback' by letter from Carroll Co. Lions Club member

A local Lions Club is facing community complaints after a member wrote a letter to a same-sex couple referring to them as "your kind" and saying "you are not welcome" after they sought a refund for a wedding deposit.

Heather VanDusen, of Reisterstown, first reached out to the Terra Rubra Lions Club in Keysville on Jan. 23, 2016, to cancel a reservation of the hall due to the postponement of her wedding, originally scheduled for April 23 of that year, according to screenshots she posted on Facebook. Club policy states that any security deposit for an event canceled at least 15 days prior to the event is eligible for a refund, and Club Treasurer Larry Stambaugh responded on Feb. 22 asking for an address to return the deposit, according to the screenshots.

When the refund check did not arrive, VanDusen wrote follow-up emails in May and October of 2016 asking about the status of the deposit, according to the screenshots, and on Feb. 6, 2017, she wrote to the club stating that she had sent several requests for the deposit with no response and was planning to contact a small claims lawyer to examine her options.

Over the weekend, VanDusen received a return of her deposit along with a handwritten letter, which was also posted to Facebook. The letter reads:

"You don't scare anyone with your little threat. You had no legal right for deposit return. The club decided your kind just would run your BIG MOUTH against a service club that serves the community.

Don't ever try to step foot in our building.

You are not welcome.

Sincerely

The Terra Rubra Lions Club"

After VanDusen posted the story on Facebook, community members began contacting the Terra Rubra Lions Club to dispute the appropriateness of the letter, in particular the phrase "your kind," which many took as a reference to VanDusen's sexual orientation.

"Even if I wasn't part of the LGBTQ community, let's say I don't identify as gay, if anybody got that letter they would be taken aback," VanDusen said. "I'm just so confused and baffled. It's unfortunate that I almost accepted it."

A woman who answered the phone at Terra Rubra Lions Club President Richard Bowers' home said he declined to comment on the matter; however, Brian Cox, member of the Terra Rubra Lions Club and district governor of Lions District 22W, which includes Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, said the club is looking into why the refund check got delayed.

In addition to the investigation, he said the Terra Rubra Lions Club held a meeting over the weekend discussing a new procedure for distributing letters from the club, including using official Lions Club letterhead. He said he thought the situation has been blown out of proportion.

"The context in how it was written is not how it's perceived," Cox said. "That's not how it is with this certain member."

Cox said he wouldn't discuss any planned reprimanding of the person who wrote the letter, as it was a private club matter, but the letter did go against the Lions Clubs Code of Ethics.

The final bullet point of the Lions Clubs Code of Ethics urges members, "To Be Careful with my criticism and liberal with my praise; to build up and not destroy."

Cox said the writer of the letter has offered to resign from the club.

"I hope he doesn't resign," Cox said. "He's done a lot for the community and sports. I hope it doesn't come to that."

Cox said he wouldn't say who wrote and sent the letter, but the envelope has a return address belonging to Stambaugh. Attempts to reach Stambaugh on Monday were unsuccessful.

Dane LaJoye, Lions Clubs International spokesman, said he received complaints from two Carroll residents about the incident. He said after receiving an email about the letter, he reached out to Cox to determine what had happened. LaJoye joined Cox in saying that the entire circumstance was nothing more than a misunderstanding around the use of the phrase "your kind."

"It was in no way, shape or form a reference to them as a lesbian couple," LaJoye said. "Be that as it may, it's an unfortunate use of the language. The club are in the process of drafting a personal letter of apology. They are extremely inclusive. There is no discrimination in any shape or form from this club."

LaJoye said the letter was not appropriate and was sent by an individual without the approval of the club as a whole.

After the story was posted to Facebook, the Terra Rubra Lions Club made a post of its own on Saturday morning. The post misstated that the rental deposit was inapplicable for a refund and described the letter as "our Club's notice to the renter that we considered the matter closed."

The post then transitions into a discussion on the use of the phrase "your kind" in the original letter.

"The term 'your kind' in the note was poorly chosen. It was meant to convey 'someone who would threaten the good name of a community service organization to try and get out of a legal obligation.' If you read the entire note, that context is fairly clear," a portion of the post reads. "It was NOT meant as a veiled reference to the prospective renter's LGBTQ status, but we now understand how it might be taken as such."

They said the author of the letter will write a follow-up note to apologize for the wording of the original.

Sunday afternoon, the Terra Rubra Lions Club made a follow-up post, explaining that they have made a refund of the rental deposit and VanDusen's cancellation was well in advance of the required deadline. They apologized for the delay in the refund and for the inaccuracy of the initial post.

Cox said despite the letter warning, "Don't ever try to step foot in our building. You are not welcome," all people are still welcome at the Lions Club.

VanDusen said she has yet to receive a formal apology from anyone in the group and that apologies based on word choice don't encompass everything wrong with the letter.

"Poor choice of words isn't a very good excuse," VanDusen said. "We think before we talk. We think before we type. We think before we do everything. What was written doesn't come out as an accident."

