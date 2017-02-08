Carroll County Public Library schedules (Feb. 9-15)

The following programs will be offered through Carroll County Public Library. Registration is required only where noted. For more information, call 410-386-4488. Visit www.library.carr.org for more program information.
Eldersburg
6400 W. Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg
410-386-4460, 410-795-3520
Thursday
Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates.
Twos and Threes Together: Art: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.
Independent Exploration: 5-8 p.m. For ages 16-adults. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment.
Friday
Play Baby Play: 10 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Come join us for a morning play group especially for little ones. There will be lots of opportunities for movement and free play with our baby obstacle course, toys, and building blocks.
Open Exploration: Preschool: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Join us in Exploration Point to encourage your preschooler's scientific thinking and problem solving skills. Drop by between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for informal play and exploration through self-directed STEAM activities.
Saturday
Saturday Storytime: Art: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates.
Free Spirit Book Club: "Fates and Furies," by Lauren Groff: 2 p.m. For adults. Please join us for a discussion about our chosen book. A Celebrating America program.
Sunday
Independent Exploration: 2 p.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates.
Monday
Family Storytime: Furry Friends: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates.
Family Storytime: Furry Friends: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Preschool Science: Oozy Oobleck: 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Register for this event. Join us as we celebrate Dr. Seuss and create some amazing oozy oobleck.
Service Learning Hours: KidWorks: 5:30 p.m. For ages 12-17. KidWorks meets twice a month. At the first meeting we spend an hour planning a storytime for younger kids. At the second meeting (Feb. 27) we present the storytime. You must come to both meetings to earn three service learning hours.
Preschool Science: Oozy Oobleck: 6:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. Register for this event. Join us as we celebrate Dr. Seuss and create some amazing oozy oobleck.
Tuesday
Read and Play: 9:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates.
Read and Play: 10:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Valentine's Day Fun: 1:30 p.m. For ages 2-5. Join us for an afternoon of Valentine's Day fun with stories, songs and crafts. Only kids need to register.
Wednesday
Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Twos and Threes Together: Furry Friends: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.
Virtual Reality Road Show: 1 p.m. For ages 5-adults. Come try out CCPL's new Vive virtual reality headset as it travels from branch to branch. We'll have the Vive set up for drop-in exploration, with a staff member on hand to answer questions. Don't miss this chance to cook in a virtual kitchen, defend a virtual castle, and more. Step into the future and experience technology that's changing the way we work, play and learn. We'll be set up from 1-7 p.m.
Crochet 911: 7 p.m. For ages 11-adults. Join Caroline Brocato to learn to crochet. Please bring a size J hook and light-colored worsted yarn to the class. If you know how to crochet, please join the group.
Finksburg
2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg
410-386-4505
Thursday
Twos and Threes Together: Fairy Tales: 9:45 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.
Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize..
Friday
Tape Town Play: 10 a.m. For ages 2-5. Create a whole town out of tape and blocks. We'll put down tape roads to drive on and we'll build our town with blocks. Then we can play! This fun, playful activity will engage the mind and body as your child builds their fine motor skills and creativity.
Busy Bee Quilting: 1 p.m. For adults. Looking for a quilting group? Interested in learning how to quilt? Join the Busy Bee Quilt Guild the second Friday of every month for some quilting fun.
Saturday
Carroll County Chapter of the Maryland Writers Association Presents: Writing A Romance Novel-Relationship 101: 1 p.m. For adults. Dani Pettrey loves to talk about the qualities your characters will need in any romance novel, regardless of the level of sensuality. Think about a favorite romance novel and we will talk about how these romances work.
PAWS to Read: 2 p.m. For ages 5-17. Come to the library and read a story to a book-loving dog. Research shows that children enjoy improving their reading skills by practicing the art of reading to animals. Registration preferred, but walk-ins welcome. Only kids need to register.
Sunday
No special programs listed.
Monday
Alphabet Train: Letters E and F: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Climb aboard each week to explore a different letter of the alphabet through books, songs, and activities. All adult caregivers are welcome.
Who Will Be My Valentine?: 1:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. Join us for a Valentine storytime where we'll read stories, sing songs, and make a card for that special someone. Only kids need to register.
Tuesday
Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Twos and Threes Together: Make Believe: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.
Ready, Set, School: Make Believe: 1:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome.
Wednesday
Family Storytime: Make Believe: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Family Storytime: Make Believe: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Pajama Party Storytime: Make Believe: 6:30 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children.
Teen Nail Art: 7 p.m. For ages 11-17. Have you been curious to try out a new manicure? Are you tired of wearing the same old boring polish? Join us to swap ideas, techniques, and polishes to spruce up your nails. Feel free to bring your own polish, but there will be some provided.
Mount Airy
705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy
410-386-4470, 301-829-5290
Thursday
Twos and Threes Together: Birds: 10 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.
Friday
Ready, Set, School: Birds: 10 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome.
Family Storytime: Birds: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Saturday
Saturday Storytime: Birds: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Let's Get Ready for Kindergarten: 1:30 p.m. For ages 4-5. Register for this event. Headed to kindergarten next fall? Come to a special storytime. We'll celebrate this monumental milestone with stories, songs, and a bus ride. Parents will receive information on registration and how to ready children for school success. Only kids need to register.
Sunday
booKPETS: 2 p.m. For ages 4-12. Come to the library and read a story to a book-loving dog. Research shows that children enjoy improving their reading skills by practicing the art of reading to animals. Registration preferred, but walk-ins welcome. Only kids need to register.
Monday
Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Twos and Threes Together: Dogs: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.
Teen Advisory Board: 6:30 p.m. For ages 12-17. Need service hours? Join the Teen Advisory Board for a fun-filled meeting to learn how you can become a leader in your library. But it's not all work and no play – we'll provide plenty of snacks and games, too. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday
Family Storytime: Special Program-Happy Valentine's Day: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Family Storytime: Special Program-Happy Valentine's Day: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Wednesday
Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Twos and Threes Together: Dogs: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.
Mount Airy Book Discussion Group: "Vinegar Girl," by Anne Tyler: 1 p.m. For adults. Join us for a discussion of this month's book.
North Carroll
2255 Hanover Pike, Greenmount
410-386-4480
Thursday
Family Storytime: Fruits & Vegetables: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Read to a Dog Friend: 6:45 p.m. For ages 4-12. Read to a puppy from the Seeing Eye Puppy Raising Program. Research shows that children enjoy improving their reading skills and build self-esteem by practicing the art of reading to animals.
Friday
Read and Play: 10:30 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Saturday
Sensory Storytime: 1 p.m. For ages birth-8. This inclusive program welcomes children of all abilities and their caregivers to a supportive, judgment-free storytime. Only kids need to register.
Sunday
No special programs listed.
Monday
Preschool TinkerLabs: Sensory Bin Play: 10:30 a.m. For ages 3-5. Explore, tinker, and create! We'll read a story and then children and caregivers will investigate and have fun at stations related to the TinkerLab theme.
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD): 6:30 p.m. For adults. Learn about Zinio and hoopla that are available to all library patrons for free. Zinio is CCPL's digital magazine collection, and you will learn how to download the Zinio app to your device, set-up an account using your library information, and begin reading full digital copies of your favorite magazines on a mobile device. You will also learn about hoopla, CCPL's streaming media service. With hoopla you can borrow and stream movies, television shows, music albums, audiobooks, ebooks, comics, and graphic novels for adults and children. You will learn how to download the hoopla app to your device, set-up an account, and begin accessing material on a mobile device.
Rube Goldberg Build Day: 6:30 p.m. For ages 11-17. Remember the game Mouse Trap? In the spirit of Rube Goldberg, a cartoonist and inventor known for his comically complicated machines, we will be creating crazy contraptions with the end goal of placing coins so that they fall into a container. Come help us build and test a wacky device with as many unnecessary steps as possible. Our contraption will be demonstrated during Teen Tech Week in March.
Tuesday
Move & Learn: Toys: 10 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement.
Move & Learn: Toys: 11 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement.
Love Songs Over Lunch: Noon. For all ages. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a soothing and relaxing music concert by local artist Jim Ellis. Enjoy romantic songs from the Beatles to Bieber, as Jim plays on his electric and double bass guitars with looping and recording technology. Have the pleasure of hearing a blend of contemporary, popular, country, and rock music selections on this special day.
Wednesday
Family Storytime: Toys: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Pajama Party Storytime: Toys: 6:45 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children.
Taneytown
10 Grand Drive, Taneytown
410-386-4510
Thursday
Family Storytime: Wild West: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Wee Create: L-O-V-E-ly Art: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Register for this event. Paint and scissors and glue, oh my! It's time to create your very own Valentine masterpiece. We'll share a story or two, then create beautiful art to share with loved ones. Only children need to be registered.
Drop-In Knitting: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Please join us to share ideas, patterns, books, and projects.
Friday
No special programs listed.
Saturday
No special programs listed.
Sunday
No special programs listed.
Monday
Sensory Storytime: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. This inclusive program welcomes children of all abilities and their caregivers to a supportive, judgment-free storytime. Only kids need to register.
Drop-In Meditation: 7 p.m. For ages 15-adults. No matter your practice or technique, drop in to spend time in quiet thought. Reflect, relax, and hone your awareness. A sitting mat or pillow is encouraged.
Tuesday
Twos and Threes Together: Valentine's Party: 9:45 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Refreshments will be served.
Anti-Valentine's Day Party: 6:30 p.m. For ages 13-17. Love is in the air, so grab your gas masks. We're having a gathering to not celebrate all things sweet and romantic. So, forget the flowers and chocolates and join us for crafts, activities, and fun as we declare open season on Cupid. Refreshments will be served.
Wednesday
Ready, Set, School: Valentine's Party: 9:45 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Pajama Party Storytime: Valentine's Party: 6:30 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Refreshments will be served.
Westminster
50 E. Main St., Westminster
410-386-4490
Thursday
Twos and Threes Together: Winter: 10 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.
Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Family Storytime: Winter: 1 p.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.
Friday
Play Baby Play: 10 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. You're invited to a morning playgroup just for little ones. Come enjoy a warm and inviting space where you and your child can play with our toys, read a board book, enjoy music, and socialize with others.
Saturday
Let's Get Ready for Kindergarten: 11 a.m. For ages 4-5. Headed to kindergarten next fall? Come to a special storytime. We'll celebrate this monumental milestone with stories, songs, and more! Parents will receive information on registration and how to ready children for school success.
Getting Started with Your Genealogy: 2 p.m. For adults. If you have thought about searching for your ancestors, but did not know how to start, this presentation will kick-off your research with five easy steps. Eileen A. Souza's presentation will include the importance of genealogy, how you begin your search, information on forms and resources used in genealogy, citing your sources, and how to improve your skills. Souza is a graduate of the National Institute of Genealogical Studies, earning a Professional Learning Certificate in Genealogical Studies, a graduate of the National Institute of Genealogical Research, and a graduate of the ProGen Study Group. She is the author of Research in Carroll County, published in the August 2012 issue of the Maryland Genealogical Society Journal. All attendees need to register.
Sunday
No special programs listed.
Monday
Read and Play: 9:30 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Ready, Set, School: Night: 10:30 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome.
Tuesday
Let's Move: Night: 10 a.m. For ages 2-5. Our regular, theme-based storytime with a twist, a stretch, and maybe a yoga pose. There will be an age appropriate story, songs, and a learning activity along with the opportunity to get up and get moving!
Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Pajama Party Storytime: Night: 7 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children.
Wednesday
Twos and Threes Together: Night: 10 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.
Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.
Make and Take Craft: Duct Tape Roses: 3 p.m. For ages 16-adults. Create cute, colorful roses using duct tape. Supplies provided. All attendees need to register.
