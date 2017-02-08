Carroll County Public Library schedules (Feb. 9-15)

A completed plush Grumpy Cat serves as a model for teens to copy during an Anti-Valentine's Day party at the Taneytown branch of the Carroll County Public Library Friday, Feb. 13. (DAVE MUNCH/STAFF PHOTO / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

A completed plush Grumpy Cat serves as a model for teens to copy during an Anti-Valentine's Day party at the Taneytown branch of the Carroll County Public Library Friday, Feb. 13.

The following programs will be offered through Carroll County Public Library. Registration is required only where noted. For more information, call 410-386-4488. Visit www.library.carr.org for more program information. Eldersburg 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg 410-386-4460, 410-795-3520 Thursday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Twos and Threes Together: Art: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Independent Exploration: 5-8 p.m. For ages 16-adults. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Friday Play Baby Play: 10 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Come join us for a morning play group especially for little ones. There will be lots of opportunities for movement and free play with our baby obstacle course, toys, and building blocks. Open Exploration: Preschool: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Join us in Exploration Point to encourage your preschooler's scientific thinking and problem solving skills. Drop by between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for informal play and exploration through self-directed STEAM activities. Saturday Saturday Storytime: Art: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Free Spirit Book Club: "Fates and Furies," by Lauren Groff: 2 p.m. For adults. Please join us for a discussion about our chosen book. A Celebrating America program. Sunday Independent Exploration: 2 p.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Monday Family Storytime: Furry Friends: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Family Storytime: Furry Friends: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Preschool Science: Oozy Oobleck: 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Register for this event. Join us as we celebrate Dr. Seuss and create some amazing oozy oobleck. Service Learning Hours: KidWorks: 5:30 p.m. For ages 12-17. KidWorks meets twice a month. At the first meeting we spend an hour planning a storytime for younger kids. At the second meeting (Feb. 27) we present the storytime. You must come to both meetings to earn three service learning hours. Preschool Science: Oozy Oobleck: 6:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. Register for this event. Join us as we celebrate Dr. Seuss and create some amazing oozy oobleck. Tuesday Read and Play: 9:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Read and Play: 10:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Valentine's Day Fun: 1:30 p.m. For ages 2-5. Join us for an afternoon of Valentine's Day fun with stories, songs and crafts. Only kids need to register. Wednesday

Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Furry Friends: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Virtual Reality Road Show: 1 p.m. For ages 5-adults. Come try out CCPL's new Vive virtual reality headset as it travels from branch to branch. We'll have the Vive set up for drop-in exploration, with a staff member on hand to answer questions. Don't miss this chance to cook in a virtual kitchen, defend a virtual castle, and more. Step into the future and experience technology that's changing the way we work, play and learn. We'll be set up from 1-7 p.m. Crochet 911: 7 p.m. For ages 11-adults. Join Caroline Brocato to learn to crochet. Please bring a size J hook and light-colored worsted yarn to the class. If you know how to crochet, please join the group. Finksburg 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg 410-386-4505 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Fairy Tales: 9:45 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.. Friday Tape Town Play: 10 a.m. For ages 2-5. Create a whole town out of tape and blocks. We'll put down tape roads to drive on and we'll build our town with blocks. Then we can play! This fun, playful activity will engage the mind and body as your child builds their fine motor skills and creativity. Busy Bee Quilting: 1 p.m. For adults. Looking for a quilting group? Interested in learning how to quilt? Join the Busy Bee Quilt Guild the second Friday of every month for some quilting fun. Saturday Carroll County Chapter of the Maryland Writers Association Presents: Writing A Romance Novel-Relationship 101: 1 p.m. For adults. Dani Pettrey loves to talk about the qualities your characters will need in any romance novel, regardless of the level of sensuality. Think about a favorite romance novel and we will talk about how these romances work. PAWS to Read: 2 p.m. For ages 5-17. Come to the library and read a story to a book-loving dog. Research shows that children enjoy improving their reading skills by practicing the art of reading to animals. Registration preferred, but walk-ins welcome. Only kids need to register. Sunday No special programs listed. Monday Alphabet Train: Letters E and F: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Climb aboard each week to explore a different letter of the alphabet through books, songs, and activities. All adult caregivers are welcome. Who Will Be My Valentine?: 1:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. Join us for a Valentine storytime where we'll read stories, sing songs, and make a card for that special someone. Only kids need to register. Tuesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Make Believe: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Ready, Set, School: Make Believe: 1:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Wednesday Family Storytime: Make Believe: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Family Storytime: Make Believe: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Pajama Party Storytime: Make Believe: 6:30 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Teen Nail Art: 7 p.m. For ages 11-17. Have you been curious to try out a new manicure? Are you tired of wearing the same old boring polish? Join us to swap ideas, techniques, and polishes to spruce up your nails. Feel free to bring your own polish, but there will be some provided. Mount Airy 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy 410-386-4470, 301-829-5290 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Birds: 10 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Friday Ready, Set, School: Birds: 10 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Family Storytime: Birds: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Saturday Saturday Storytime: Birds: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Let's Get Ready for Kindergarten: 1:30 p.m. For ages 4-5. Register for this event. Headed to kindergarten next fall? Come to a special storytime. We'll celebrate this monumental milestone with stories, songs, and a bus ride. Parents will receive information on registration and how to ready children for school success. Only kids need to register. Sunday booKPETS: 2 p.m. For ages 4-12. Come to the library and read a story to a book-loving dog. Research shows that children enjoy improving their reading skills by practicing the art of reading to animals. Registration preferred, but walk-ins welcome. Only kids need to register. Monday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.

Twos and Threes Together: Dogs: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Teen Advisory Board: 6:30 p.m. For ages 12-17. Need service hours? Join the Teen Advisory Board for a fun-filled meeting to learn how you can become a leader in your library. But it's not all work and no play – we'll provide plenty of snacks and games, too. Refreshments will be served. Tuesday Family Storytime: Special Program-Happy Valentine's Day: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Happy Valentine's Day Storytime: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. Bring your sweetie to a storytime full of hugs and kisses, stories, and songs. Family Storytime: Special Program-Happy Valentine's Day: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Happy Valentine's Day Storytime: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. Bring your sweetie to a storytime full of hugs and kisses, stories, and songs. Wednesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Dogs: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Mount Airy Book Discussion Group: "Vinegar Girl," by Anne Tyler: 1 p.m. For adults. Join us for a discussion of this month's book. North Carroll 2255 Hanover Pike, Greenmount 410-386-4480 Thursday Family Storytime: Fruits & Vegetables: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Read to a Dog Friend: 6:45 p.m. For ages 4-12. Read to a puppy from the Seeing Eye Puppy Raising Program. Research shows that children enjoy improving their reading skills and build self-esteem by practicing the art of reading to animals. Friday Read and Play: 10:30 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Saturday Sensory Storytime: 1 p.m. For ages birth-8. This inclusive program welcomes children of all abilities and their caregivers to a supportive, judgment-free storytime. Only kids need to register. Sunday No special programs listed. Monday Preschool TinkerLabs: Sensory Bin Play: 10:30 a.m. For ages 3-5. Explore, tinker, and create! We'll read a story and then children and caregivers will investigate and have fun at stations related to the TinkerLab theme. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD): 6:30 p.m. For adults. Learn about Zinio and hoopla that are available to all library patrons for free. Zinio is CCPL's digital magazine collection, and you will learn how to download the Zinio app to your device, set-up an account using your library information, and begin reading full digital copies of your favorite magazines on a mobile device. You will also learn about hoopla, CCPL's streaming media service. With hoopla you can borrow and stream movies, television shows, music albums, audiobooks, ebooks, comics, and graphic novels for adults and children. You will learn how to download the hoopla app to your device, set-up an account, and begin accessing material on a mobile device. Rube Goldberg Build Day: 6:30 p.m. For ages 11-17. Remember the game Mouse Trap? In the spirit of Rube Goldberg, a cartoonist and inventor known for his comically complicated machines, we will be creating crazy contraptions with the end goal of placing coins so that they fall into a container. Come help us build and test a wacky device with as many unnecessary steps as possible. Our contraption will be demonstrated during Teen Tech Week in March. Tuesday Move & Learn: Toys: 10 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement. Move & Learn: Toys: 11 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement. Love Songs Over Lunch: Noon. For all ages. Celebrate Valentine's Day with a soothing and relaxing music concert by local artist Jim Ellis. Enjoy romantic songs from the Beatles to Bieber, as Jim plays on his electric and double bass guitars with looping and recording technology. Have the pleasure of hearing a blend of contemporary, popular, country, and rock music selections on this special day. Wednesday Family Storytime: Toys: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Pajama Party Storytime: Toys: 6:45 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Taneytown 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown 410-386-4510 Thursday Family Storytime: Wild West: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Wee Create: L-O-V-E-ly Art: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Register for this event. Paint and scissors and glue, oh my! It's time to create your very own Valentine masterpiece. We'll share a story or two, then create beautiful art to share with loved ones. Only children need to be registered. Drop-In Knitting: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Please join us to share ideas, patterns, books, and projects. Friday No special programs listed. Saturday No special programs listed. Sunday No special programs listed. Monday Sensory Storytime: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. This inclusive program welcomes children of all abilities and their caregivers to a supportive, judgment-free storytime. Only kids need to register. Drop-In Meditation: 7 p.m. For ages 15-adults. No matter your practice or technique, drop in to spend time in quiet thought. Reflect, relax, and hone your awareness. A sitting mat or pillow is encouraged.