Carroll County Public Library schedules (Jan. 26-Feb. 1)

The following programs will be offered through Carroll County Public Library. Registration is required only where noted. For more information, call 410-386-4488. Visit www.library.carr.org for more program information. Eldersburg 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg 410-386-4460, 410-795-3520 Thursday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Twos and Threes Together: Fairy Tales: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Independent Exploration: 5 p.m. For ages 16-adults. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. From 5-8 p.m. Friday Sensory Storytime: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. This inclusive program welcomes children of all abilities and their caregivers to a supportive, judgment-free storytime. Only kids need to register. Open Exploration: Preschool: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Join us in Exploration Point to encourage your preschooler's scientific thinking and problem solving skills! Drop by between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for informal play and exploration through self-directed STEAM activities. Super Smash Bros Wii U Tournament: 1 p.m. For ages 8-17. Come compete with others in a Super Smash Bros. tournament! In addition to the tournament, we will have some activities and other games. Registration is required. Refreshments will be served. Makey Makey: 2 p.m. For ages 11-17. Register for this event. Use Makey Makey to turn everyday objects into controllers to navigate the Internet, play games, and more. Join us in Exploration Point to discover what you can make. Super Smash Bros: 8 Player Free For All: 2:30 p.m. For ages 6-adults. Celebrate a day out of school with an afternoon of eight player Smash Bros! Bring a friend, we'll be alternating between timed matches, stock matches, and team battles. You've been warned, this may get crazy. Mario Kart 8 Tournament: 3:30 p.m. For ages 8-17. It's a little bit talent, a little bit luck...it's Mario Kart. We're having a tournament to see who will be crowned champion and who will be left in the dust. Refreshments will be served. All attendees need to register. Saturday Saturday Storytime: Fairy Tales: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Happy Chinese New Year: 11 a.m. For ages 3-8. Join us for Chinese New Year as we celebrate the year of the Rooster with stories, crafts, and activities. Gong Hey Fat Choy! Refreshments will be served. Introduction to 3D Scanning: 2 p.m. For ages 12-adults. Have you ever wondered how special effects are created in movies? Come learn about 3D scanning from expert Joe Conrad, Lead Digital Modeler at Direct Dimensions. He will share how 3D scanning is used, explain the scanning process, and do some scanning of the participants. Please bring a flash drive if you'd like to save 3D images from this class. All attendees need to register. PAWS to Read: 2 p.m. For ages 4-17. Come to the library and read a story to a book-loving dog. Research shows that children enjoy improving their reading skills by practicing the art of reading to animals. Struggling readers are encouraged to participate. Sunday Independent Exploration: 2 p.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Monday Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 11 a.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball, all he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. All attendees need to register. The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 2 p.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball, all he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. All attendees need to register. The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 6:30 p.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball, all he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. All attendees need to register.

Tuesday Read and Play: 9:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Read and Play: 10:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Wednesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Make Believe: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Finksburg 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg 410-386-4505 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Birds: 9:45 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Friday Tami Gee Studio Dance Demo: 10 a.m. For ages 3-6. Join Tami Gee's Studio of Dance for a class in ballet and creative movement. Wear clothing that you can move freely in. Only kids need to register. Saturday Up, Up, and Away: Balloon Science: 11 a.m. For ages 7-12. From ideas of flying in ancient Greece to the first balloons by the Montgolfier brothers in the 18th century, balloons have always been a source of fascination for many. Come learn about the history and science behind balloons, and make your own flying balloon basket. All attendees need to register. Drawing Days: Here There Be Dragons: 2 p.m. For ages 11-17. Do you love to draw, design, or even just doodle? Drop in for Drawing Days and let your imagination run wild. Both events will feature 3Doodler pens. Sunday No special programs listed. Monday Alphabet Train: Letter C: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Climb aboard each week to explore a different letter of the alphabet through books, songs, and activities. All adult caregivers are welcome. Tuesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Dogs: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Ready, Set, School: Dogs: 1:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Yoga with Syeda: Fitness and Peace: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Instructor Syeda Khan returns this winter for six free yoga sessions. Register to assure a place. Walk-ins at 6:30 are welcome, if there is room. This program is sponsored by the Roaring Run Lions Club and Reese Volunteer Fire Hall. Wednesday Family Storytime: Dogs: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Family Storytime: Dogs: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Pajama Party Storytime: Dogs: 6:30 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Mount Airy 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy 410-386-4470, 301-829-5290 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Fruits & Vegetables: 10 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Mount Airy Senior Book Discussion Group: "Destiny of the Republic," by Candice Millard: 12:30 p.m. For adults. Join us at the Mount Airy Senior Center for a discussion of this month's book. Friday Ready, Set, School: Fruits & Vegetables: 10 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Family Storytime: Fruits & Vegetables: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Create with 3Doodler: 1:30 p.m. For ages 11-17. Register for this event. A 3Doodler gives you the power to, literally, lift your imagination off the page and create 3D works of art with one simple pen. Saturday Saturday Storytime: Fruits & Vegetables: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Fort Building Fun: 1 p.m. For ages 2-8. Children love to build dens, hideouts, and forts. Not only is it a fun imaginative activity but it also helps them gain independence when they can create their own separate space in the world. Come to the library for some building fun and get loads of ideas to try at home. Sunday Sunday Storytime: Toys: 2 p.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Monday

Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Toys: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Tuesday Family Storytime: Toys: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Family Storytime: Toys: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Wednesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Toys: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. North Carroll 2255 Hanover Pike, Greenmount 410-386-4480 Thursday Family Storytime: Wild West: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD): 6:30 p.m. For adults. Learn about Zinio and hoopla that are available to all library patrons for free. Zinio is CCPL's digital magazine collection, and you will learn how to download the Zinio app to your device, set-up an account using your library information, and begin reading full digital copies of your favorite magazines on a mobile device. You will also learn about hoopla, CCPL's streaming media service. With hoopla you can borrow and stream movies, television shows, music albums, audiobooks, ebooks, comics, and graphic novels for adults and children. You will learn how to download the hoopla app to your device, set-up an account, and begin accessing material on a mobile device. Friday Read and Play: 10:30 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Jewelry Explosion: 2 p.m. For ages 9-17. Join us to make bottle cap pendants, paper clip necklaces, and much more. Saturday Engineering Saturday with KEVA Planks: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For ages 5-adults. Have fun while playing a stacking game, completing a bridge challenge or creating a 2-dimensional design. You can think like an architect and build a tower as tall as yourself! Children who play with blocks tend to do better in mathematics and science. Physically handling the blocks builds a fundamental understanding of quantities, equality, and geometry. This program is sponsored in part by a Community Arts Development Grant from the Carroll County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD): 11 a.m. For adults. Learn about Zinio and hoopla that are available to all library patrons for free. Zinio is CCPL's digital magazine collection, and you will learn how to download the Zinio app to your device, set-up an account using your library information, and begin reading full digital copies of your favorite magazines on a mobile device. You will also learn about hoopla, CCPL's streaming media service. With hoopla you can borrow and stream movies, television shows, music albums, audiobooks, ebooks, comics, and graphic novels for adults and children. You will learn how to download the hoopla app to your device, set-up an account, and begin accessing material on a mobile device. Sunday No special programs listed. Monday Preschool TinkerLabs: Playdough Picassos: 10:30 a.m. For ages 3-5. Explore, tinker, and create! We'll read a story and then children and caregivers will investigate and have fun at stations related to the TinkerLab theme. Kerbal Space Program: 6:30 p.m. For ages 9-17. Kerbal Space Program (KSP) is a space simulation computer game. In KSP, you must build a space-worthy craft, capable of flying its Kerbal crew out into space. At your disposal is a collection of parts, which must be assembled to create a functional ship. So strap yourself in and get ready to try some rocket science. Only kids need to register Tuesday Move & Learn: Homes: 10 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement. Move & Learn: Homes: 11 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement. Card Camp: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Create your own greeting cards with our collection of rubber stamps. Examples and supplies will be provided. And, best of all, if you want to continue crafting, you can check out a stamp set and take it home. All attendees need to register. Wednesday Family Storytime: Homes: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Pajama Party Storytime: Special Program: Puppet Show-The Frog Prince: 6:45 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 6:45 p.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball. All he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. Taneytown 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown 410-386-4510 Thursday The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 9:45a.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball, all he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. All attendees need to register. Drop-In Knitting: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Please join us to share ideas, patterns, books, and projects.

Friday Celebrate Chinese New Year: Year of the Rooster: 1 p.m. For ages 5-12. Join the fun as we celebrate Chinese New Year with games, books, storytelling, crafts, and activities. All attendees need to register. Saturday Sloppy Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For all ages. Need something fun to do with the kids? Like to create and express yourself with art? Drop in to the library and join the fun making crafts with leftover bits and pieces from storytime. Sunday BYOG (Bring Your Own Grown-Up): 2 p.m. For ages 8-12. This program is designed for tweens (children between the ages of 8-12) who would like to join a book club focusing on reading graphic novels. Each tween will bring a favorite grown-up to select and read together a graphic novel provided. The team will then prepare a special project that will be used to present their book to the group. Week 1 will focus on selecting the graphic novel that meets the needs of the team. Week 2 will focus on completing a special project that will be used to share the novel. Week 3 will focus on presenting the graphic novel to the group. Only kids need to register. Monday Your Yoga: 7 p.m. For ages 15-adults. Register for this event. Guided by an instructor, this yoga series allows you to learn basic and intermediate yoga practices. By combining Hatha and restorative yoga, you will come away knowing new techniques to invigorate and relax. Instructed in a step-by-step fashion. Beginners welcome. Please wear comfortable clothing that you can move in and a towel or yoga mat. Please be prepared to attend all three sessions. Tuesday Twos and Threes Together: Night: 9:45a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Wednesday Ready, Set, School: Night: 9:45 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Pajama Party Storytime: Night: 6:30 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Westminster 50 E. Main St., Westminster 410-386-4490 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Furry Friends: 10 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Family Storytime: Furry Friends: 1 p.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 6:30 p.m. For ages 3-adults. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball, all he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. Friday The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 10 a.m. For ages 3-adults. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball, all he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 2 p.m. For ages 3-adults. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball, all he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. Saturday National Seed Swap Day: 11 a.m. For adults. It may be cold and snowy, but it's never too early to start planning your garden! Bring your heirloom or open-pollinated seeds in individually labeled packets to swap with other gardeners. We will have speakers on seed related topics, and there will be plenty of time to socialize, swap tips, and gather information with other gardeners. All attendees need to register. Teen Movie After-Hours: "Now You See Me": 6:30 p.m. For ages 11-17. Join the Teen Advisory Board for popcorn and a movie as we watch the adventures of four street magicians turned bank robbers who don't keep a penny for themselves. We might end the evening learning some tricks for ourselves. Permission slips are required for this event, and will be available at the Information Desk. "Now You See Me" is rated PG-13. Refreshments will be served. Sunday No special programs listed. Monday Read and Play: 9:30 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Ready, Set, School: Down Under: 10:30 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Tuesday Let's Move: Down Under: 10 a.m. For ages 2-5. Our regular, theme-based storytime with a twist, a stretch, and maybe a yoga pose! There will be an age appropriate story, songs, and a learning activity along with the opportunity to get up and get moving! Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Pajama Party Storytime: Down Under: 7 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Wednesday