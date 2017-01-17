Carroll County Public Library schedules (Jan. 19-25)

Ann Byrne, left, of Sykesville, and Tracy Beavan of Eldersburg color with markers and pencils during "Color My World," a coloring session for adults at the Eldersburg Branch of the Carroll County Public Library in Eldersburg Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

The following programs will be offered through Carroll County Public Library. Registration is required only where noted. For more information, call 410-386-4488. Visit www.library.carr.org for more program information. Eldersburg 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg 410-386-4460, 410-795-3520 Thursday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Twos and Threes Together: Dogs: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Independent Exploration: 5-8 p.m. For ages 16-adults. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Friday Stuffed Animal Pet Show: 10 a.m. For ages 2-5. Register for this event. Bring your favorite stuffed animal to the CCPL Pet Show, and join us for stories, crafts, and activities. Refreshments will be served. Saturday Saturday Storytime: Dogs: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Sunday Color My World: 2 p.m. For adults. Are you an adult who likes to color in coloring books? It's OK to admit it. We're giving grown-ups the opportunity to experience this relaxing and fun activity. Patterns and pages will be provided, along with a rainbow of colored pencils. Feel free to bring your own coloring book and/or pencils! Independent Exploration: 2 p.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Monday Family Storytime: Fairy Tales: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Family Storytime: Fairy Tales: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. 1-2-3 Math with Me: Sorting and Classifying: 1:30 p.m. For ages 2-5. Join us for a story and hands-on activities as we explore different math concepts and pre-math skills. Only kids need to register. KidWorks Kids Present: Winter Wonderland: 6:30 p.m. For all ages. Join the KidWorks kids as they present a storytime filled with stories, songs, and activities. Mah Jongg-Game On: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Join us for a friendly game of mah jongg. We welcome experienced mah jongg players, as well as those newer to the game for casual, non-competitive play. Please bring a current 2016 National Mah Jongg League card. Tuesday Read and Play: 9:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Read and Play: 10:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Wednesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Fairy Tales: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Knit Wits: 7 p.m. For ages 11-adults. Beginners, please bring a light-colored worsted yarn and size 8 needles to the class. If you know how to knit, please come and bring your project. Finksburg 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg 410-386-4505 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Toys: 9:45 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.

Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Teen Advisory Board: 6 p.m. For ages 12-17. Need service hours? Join the Teen Advisory Board and share your opinions with the library staff about books, music, movies, and programs you'd like to see at the Finksburg Branch. Refreshments will be served. The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 6:30 p.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball, all he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. All attendees need to register. Friday The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 10 a.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball, all he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. All attendees need to register. Saturday Strawbees Invention Lab: 10 a.m. For all ages. Come play with Strawbees and build something amazing. Create what you like, or make something from the samples we will provide. Sunday No special events listed. Monday Alphabet Train: Letter B: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Climb aboard each week to explore a different letter of the alphabet through books, songs, and activities. All adult caregivers are welcome. Hand-Lettering Art: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Chase those winter blues away with a warm and relaxing evening of making a lovely sign to take home or give as a gift. Author and artist, Amy Latta, will be walking the group through basic embellishments, like curving vines, arrows, banners, simple swirls, and flowers. She will then demonstrate simple hand lettering steps, ending with a watercolor technique to polish off the design. Guests are encouraged to bring either an 8 x 10 or 8 1/2 x 11 frame, and to come with an idea for a phrase or verse they want to use. All attendees need to register. Tuesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Birds: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Ready, Set, School: Birds: 1:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Yoga with Syeda: Fitness and Peace: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Beloved instructor, Syeda Khan, returns this winter for six free yoga sessions. Register to assure a place. Walk-ins at 6:30 p.m. are welcome, if there is room. This program is sponsored by the Roaring Run Lions Club and Reese Volunteer Fire Hall. Wednesday Family Storytime: Birds: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Family Storytime: Birds: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Pajama Party Storytime: Birds: 6:30 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Mount Airy 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy 410-386-4470, 301-829-5290 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Homes: 10 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Friday Ready, Set, School: Homes: 10 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Family Storytime: Homes: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Memory Writing: 2 p.m. For adults. Join us the third Friday of each month as we recall fond memories and free-write, creating a journal for others (and ourselves) to enjoy! Each week holds a different topic. Saturday Saturday Storytime: Homes: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Sunday Film Friends – "Dead Poets Society": 2 p.m. For ages 16-adults. Join us as we discuss the beloved modern classic "Dead Poets Society." Simply watch the film at your convenience, then come prepared to share your thoughts. Monday The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 10 a.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball. All he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. All attendees need to register. The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 2 p.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball. All he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. All attendees need to register. The Frog Prince Puppet Show: 6:30 p.m. For ages 3-12. The princess has dropped her sparkly golden ball down the well. What will she do? Frog will help her get the ball. All he wants in return is to be her best friend. Will the princess keep her promise to play with Frog and become his best friend? Join us at the castle to find out the exciting conclusion to this story. All attendees need to register. Tuesday

Family Storytime: Fruits & Vegetables: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Family Storytime: Fruits & Vegetables: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children.. Wednesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Fruits & Vegetables: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. North Carroll 2255 Hanover Pike, Greenmount 410-386-4480 Thursday Family Storytime: Night: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. American Girls: Winter Wonderland of Fun: 6:45 p.m. For ages 7-10. Join us for stories and more. Bring your dolls or dress up. Only kids need to register. A Celebrating America program. Friday Read and Play: 10:30 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Saturday LEGO Creations: 10 a.m. For all ages. Want to build a castle? Or a spaceship? Or something totally new and different? Join us for a LEGO program where you can build whatever you would like. We supply the blocks and you supply the creativity. Bring your dad or your mom and build together. Sunday No special events listed. Monday Preschool TinkerLabs: Crazy Painting: 10:30 a.m. For ages 3-5. Explore, tinker, and create! We'll read a story and then children and caregivers will investigate and have fun at stations related to the TinkerLab theme. Ask a Master Gardener: 11 a.m. For adults. Bring your questions about winter gardening to a Carroll County Master Gardener. Pick-up tips, hand-outs, and more when you stop by their table. Get a jump on warm weather with ideas for spring gardening as well. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Create with 3Doodler: 6:30 p.m. For ages 11-17. Register for this event. 3Doodler gives you the power to, literally, lift your imagination off the page and create 3D works of art with one simple pen. What will you create? North Carroll Book Discussion Group: "Killing Lincoln," by Bill O'Reilly: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Please join our group for an entertaining and spirited discussion of this month's book. All opinions count and new members are welcome. Tuesday Move & Learn: Wild West: 10 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement. Move & Learn: Wild West: 11 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement. Brrr... It's Cold Outside: 6:30 p.m. For ages 12-adults. Would you want to be sleeping outside in this kind of weather? Come learn how you can help people in need in our community. Discover the services and resources available in Carroll County and how you can be of assistance. Color Yourself Relaxed: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Warm up on a cold winter night by relaxing with coloring-a big adult trend. Join us for this drop-in series on the fourth Tuesday of each month to color your stress away. No devices, wires, or instructions are needed. Materials will be provided, as well as hot chocolate, conversation, and relaxing music. Refreshments will be served. Wednesday Family Storytime: Wild West: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Pajama Party Storytime: Wild West: 6:45 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Taneytown 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown 410-386-4510 Thursday Family Storytime: Sniffles & Sneezes: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Taneytown Book Discussion Group: "Be Frank With Me," by Julia Claiborne Johnson: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Join us for a lively discussion. New participants are always welcome. Friday Movie Chat: 1 p.m. For ages 16-adults. Join us for movie sharing. Tell others what you've been watching and get ideas for what to watch next. Saturday Read to a Dog: 10 a.m. For ages 5-12. Come ready to read to a book-loving dog. Bring a favorite book-or use one of ours-to improve your reading skills by sharing a story with our furry friends from Carroll County 4-H Dog Club. Dogs available from 10 a.m.-Noon. E-Reader Drop-In Sessions: 3 p.m. For adults. Have a new e-reader? Already have one, but still not sure how to download books and more from the library? Drop in and learn how to download free ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV episodes, and even music from the library's digital catalog. A valid Carroll County Public Library card is required. Can't attend these sessions? Instructions for getting started with CCPL's downloads are available at http://library.carr.org/collections/ebooks.asp. Sunday BYOG (Bring Your Own Grown-Up): 2 p.m. For ages 8-12. This program is designed for tweens (children between the ages of 8-12) who would like to join a book club focusing on reading graphic novels. Each tween will bring a favorite grown-up to select and read together a graphic novel provided. The team will then prepare a special project that will be used to present their book to the group. Week 1 will focus on selecting the graphic novel that meets the needs of the team. Week 2 will focus on completing a special project that will be used to share the novel. Week 3 will focus on presenting the graphic novel to the group. Only kids need to register. Monday