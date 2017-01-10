Carroll County Public Library schedules (Jan. 12-18)

Heather Jenkins learns how to use the virtual reality headset at the North Carroll Branch of the Carroll County Public Library on December 29, 2016. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

The following programs will be offered through Carroll County Public Library. Registration is required only where noted. For more information, call 410-386-4488. Visit www.library.carr.org for more program information. Eldersburg 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg 410-386-4460, 410-795-3520 Thursday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Twos and Threes Together: Birds: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays and movement. Independent Exploration: 5-8 p.m. For ages 16-adults. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Polymer Beads: 7 p.m. For adults. Join us for an evening of creativity. Let your imagination go as you learn to make polymer beads using blending, mixing, and additive techniques. Use the beads for jewelry or key chains. All attendees need to register. Friday Play Baby Play: 10 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Come join us for a morning play group especially for little ones. There will be lots of opportunities for movement and free play with our baby obstacle course, toys, and building blocks. Open Exploration: Preschool: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. Join us in Exploration Point to encourage your preschooler's scientific thinking and problem solving skills. Drop by for informal play and exploration through self-directed STEAM activities. Saturday Saturday Storytime: Birds: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Free Spirit Book Club: "I'll Take You There," by Greg Kot: 2 p.m. For adults. Please join us for a discussion about our chosen book. A Celebrating America program. Sunday Independent Exploration: 2 p.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Peaceful Melodies: Lydia Bandy: 2 p.m. For all ages. Enjoy the soothing sounds of piano or harp, as our local performers fill the library with beautiful calming music. This program is sponsored in part by a Community Arts Development Grant from the Carroll County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council. Monday Closed. Tuesday Read and Play: 9:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Independent Exploration: 10 a.m. For all ages. Drop-in for self-directed use of our makerspace resources during Independent Exploration, our unstaffed open lab hours. Check library.carr.org/explorationpoint for a full list of equipment and software available. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For staff assistance with a project or piece of equipment, please speak with a librarian to schedule a one-on-one tech appointment. Mondays and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sundays 2-4 p.m. during listed dates. Read and Play: 10:15 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Wednesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Dogs: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays and movement. Robot Wrestling Championship: 6 p.m. For ages 8-14. Join us in Exploration Point to put our Spheros to the ultimate test and find out which one will be the last robot standing. We'll have a set of matches in which the Spheros must push one another out of the ring. There can only be one champion. Only kids need to register. Crochet 911: 7 p.m. For ages 11-adults. Join Caroline Brocato to learn to crochet. Please bring a size J hook and light colored worsted yarn to the class. If you know how to crochet, please join the group. Deep Relaxation Class: 7 p.m. For ages 13-adults. Join us and experience the benefits of a deep relaxation session, in this inward focused yoga class. Through gentle asanas (comfortable stretching), yoga nidra (deep relaxation), an introduction to pranayama breathing practices), and meditation we work from the physical body to the subtle bodies, restoring and inviting peace to our being. No experience necessary. Please bring a mat and a blanket. All attendees need to register.

Finksburg 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg 410-386-4505 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Fruits & Vegetables: 9:45 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.. Friday Sensory Storytime: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. This inclusive program welcomes children of all abilities and their caregivers to a supportive, judgment-free storytime. Only kids need to register. Busy Bee Quilting: 1 p.m. For adults. Looking for a quilting group? Interested in learning how to quilt? Join the Busy Bee Quilt Guild the second Friday of every month for some quilting fun. Saturday Carroll County Chapter of the Maryland Writers Association Presents: So You Want to Write a Book?: 1 p.m. For adults. Julie Castillo, editor and writing consultant, will help you learn if your idea will work in the marketplace and ways to promote your book. She loves to see writers get happily published. PAWS to Read: 2 p.m. For ages 5-17. Come to the library and read a story to a book-loving dog. Research shows that children enjoy improving their reading skills by practicing the art of reading to animals. Registration preferred, but walk-ins welcome. Only kids need to register. Sunday No special events listed. Monday Closed. Tuesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Toys: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Ready, Set, School: Toys: 1:30 p.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Finksburg Book Discussion Group: "Tapestry of Fortunes," by Elizabeth Berg: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Join the group and add your own opinions, thoughts, and memories to the fray as we give this month's book an airing. Veterans Book Discussion Group: "The Killer Angels," by Michael Shaara: 7 p.m. For adults. In partnership with the Carroll County Veterans Advisory Council, we invite veterans, current military and reservists, and family members to join us for an evening of discussion, fellowship, and camaraderie. Refreshments will be served. A Celebrating America program. Wednesday Family Storytime: Toys: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Family Storytime: Toys: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Pajama Party Storytime: Toys: 6:30 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Mount Airy 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy 410-386-4470, 301-829-5290 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Wild West: 10 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Friday Ready, Set, School: Wild West: 10 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Family Storytime: Wild West: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Saturday Sensory Storytime: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. This inclusive program welcomes children of all abilities and their caregivers to a supportive, judgment-free storytime. Only kids need to register. Saturday Storytime: Wild West: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Sunday 90s Party: Retro Crafts and Games: 2 p.m. For ages 8-adults. Do you miss the '90s and all of the cool crafts and games that came with them? Now is your chance to relive the era of grunge and boy bands. We will be making a variety of crafts and will have several retro gaming systems and board games available for your enjoyment. All attendees need to register. Monday Closed. Tuesday Family Storytime: Homes: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Virtual Reality Road Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For ages 5-adults. What's all the hype around virtual reality? Find out for yourself. Come try out CCPL's new Vive virtual reality headset as it travels from branch to branch. We'll have the Vive set up for drop-in exploration, with a staff member on hand to answer questions. Don't miss this chance to cook in a virtual kitchen, defend a virtual castle, and more. Step into the future and experience technology that's changing the way we work, play and learn. Family Storytime: Homes: 11 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Parachute Play: 2 p.m. For ages 2-6. Enjoy a special storytime full of stories, songs, and fun parachute activities for you and your child. Only kids need to register. Wednesday Read and Play: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Twos and Threes Together: Homes: 11 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement.

Mount Airy Book Discussion Group: "Dead Wake," by Erik Larson: 1 p.m. For adults. Join us for a discussion of this month's book. North Carroll 2255 Hanover Pike, Greenmount 410-386-4480 Thursday Family Storytime: Winter: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Read to a Dog Friend: 6:45 p.m. For ages 4-12. Read to a puppy from the Seeing Eye Puppy Raising Program. Research shows that children enjoy improving their reading skills and build self-esteem by practicing the art of reading to animals. Friday Read and Play: 10:30 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Saturday Sensory Storytime: 1 p.m. For ages birth-8. This inclusive program welcomes children of all abilities and their caregivers to a supportive, judgment-free storytime. Only kids need to register. Sunday No special events listed. Monday Closed. Tuesday Move & Learn: Night: 10 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement. Move & Learn: Night: 11 a.m. For ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs, and learning activities, with a concentration on creative movement. North Carroll Knitters Night: 7 p.m. For adults. Knitters and crocheters are all welcome to join this semi-monthly gathering to share tips, projects, and patterns. Wednesday Family Storytime: Night: 10 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Pajama Party Storytime: Night: 6:45 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Taneytown 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown 410-386-4510 Thursday Family Storytime: Furry Friends: 9:45 a.m. For ages birth-8. We'll share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Come talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Wee Explore Nature: Black Bears: 11 a.m. For ages 3-6. Join the fun as we explore nature through hands-on activities. Today we will learn about black bears. Only kids need to register. Drop-In Knitting: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Please join us to share ideas, patterns, books and projects. Friday E-Reader Drop-In Sessions: 10 a.m. For adults. Have a new e-reader? Already have one, but still not sure how to download books and more from the library? Drop in and learn how to download free ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV episodes, and even music from the library's digital catalog. A valid Carroll County Public Library card is required. Can't attend these sessions? Instructions for getting started with CCPL's downloads are available at http://library.carr.org/collections/ebooks.asp. Tween Lock-In: 5:30 p.m. For ages 8-12. Hey tweens, here's an after-hours program just for you. The library closes at 5 p.m., but we'll just be getting started. Join us for after-hours games, food, and fun until 8:30 p.m. Spaces are limited and permission slips will be required. Registration at branch only by Jan. 12. Refreshments will be served. Saturday An Afternoon Tea: 1:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. You're invited to an afternoon tea. Put on your best party attire and enjoy some tea party treats and activities. Bring along a special grown-up to share the fun. Refreshments will be served. Only kids need to register. Sunday Sunday Minecraft: 1:30 p.m. For ages 10-17. Join us for a fun afternoon of Minecraft. We'll have a server and computers set up for you to play on. Whether you're completely new to Minecraft or an expert, this is a chance to play with your peers. We will be holding two sessions, each one and a half hours long, but we ask that you only register for one of the two. All attendees need to register. Sunday Minecraft: 3 p.m. For ages 10-17. Join us for a fun afternoon of Minecraft. We'll have a server and computers set up for you to play on. Whether you're completely new to Minecraft or an expert, this is a chance to play with your peers. We will be holding two sessions, each one and a half hours long, but we ask that you only register for one of the two. All attendees need to register. Monday Closed. Tuesday Twos and Threes Together: Sniffles and Sneezes: 9:45 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays and movement. Itty Bitty Scientists: Winter: 11 a.m. For ages 2-5. Bring your young scientist to the library to have fun exploring and investigating-with materials found in your own home. Observe and experiment through play investigations. Bring a smock for our hands-on activities lab. Only children need to register. Wednesday Ready, Set, School: Sniffles & Sneezes: 9:45 a.m. For ages 3-6. An independent storytime that prepares children for school. Fun, hands-on activities will teach listening, pre-reading, math, movement, music, and art skills. All adult caregivers are welcome. Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize. Pajama Party Storytime: Sniffles & Sneezes: 6:30 p.m. For ages birth-8. Wear your pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, and listen to stories before bed. This storytime introduces stories through books, songs, and activities appropriate for young children. Westminster 50 E. Main St., Westminster 410-386-4490 Thursday Twos and Threes Together: Make Believe: 10 a.m. For ages 2-3. This lively, fast-paced storytime for young children includes books, songs, fingerplays, and movement. Read and Play: 11 a.m. For ages birth-24 months. Join your little one at a storytime featuring interactive books, rhymes, music, and movement, followed by playgroup activities which allow children to practice skills and socialize.