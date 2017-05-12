LFI students, buddies start weekend early with prom

Students gathered for a bit of a different prom experience Friday, flocking to the Westminster High School gymnasium.

Students in the Learning For Independence program from all over the Carroll County Public Schools system took part in the LFI prom, an event for the entire county in its fourth year.

"Many of our LFI students would either not be able to attend the traditional prom with their home schools (although they are certainly welcome to attend) for a variety of medical, social or personal reasons," Gretchen Rockafellow, principal of Carroll Springs School, said via email.

"This event allows them to have a prom with their peers, during the school day so all of their usual support staff is available, and with transportation provided."

This year's event had a carnival theme, Rockafellow said.

Each school brings members of their Best Buddies or Friends for Life Club to the prom, which is funded through fundraisers and donations, special education secondary instructional consultant Julie Koontz said via email.

The prom actually started five years ago at Liberty High School when the LFI teacher at that time, Geoff Hoffman, held a prom in his classroom for his students, Koontz said. The following year, she added, they held the first countywide prom at Liberty.

Each year, the LFI prom is held in a different high school, either Liberty, Manchester Valley, Francis Scott Key or Westminster.

"The prom provides the teachers with a variety of topics that are utilized as lessons to address functional life skills. For example, they have discussed the concepts of casting votes or ballots and majority rule by having the classes vote on the theme, decorations, favors and prom court," Koontz said.

"Other lessons have been developed regarding how to introduce yourself to someone you do not know, how to ask someone to dance and how to politely turn down a request to dance if you are not interested. The host school has also been able to have the student complete vocational tasks as they relate to prom."

Students have a great time socializing, she said. It allows the students to make connections with other students across the county, she added.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13