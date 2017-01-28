Robots go head-to-head in First Lego League competition at St. John Catholic School

Three, two, one — the buzzer broke through the noise of the crowd in the gymnasium, echoing against the basketball court.

The crowd filling the bleachers broke out in applause as judges in striped referee shirts watched over the playing space.

But although the scene might appear like a Saturday basketball game, teams in the St. John Catholic School gym had another activity in mind: Lego robots.

Eighteen teams and their supporters came out to the Catholic school in Westminster on Saturday for a First Lego League qualifier. The event, Roar of the Robots, ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and included teams from Carroll, Howard and Montgomery counties, as well as Pennsylvania. Kids in grades four through eight, on teams of two to 10 people, participated in the event, said Dave Magaha, a parent volunteer from Taneytown.

Ian Rosul, Mateo Ramirez Snell and Matt O'Brien cheer on their robot during the First Lego League competition at St. John Catholic School in Westminster on Saturday January 29, 2016.

Each event is composed of multiple parts, he said, including core values, the robot competition and a project. This year's theme is Animal Allies, and each project had to look at ways to help animals, Magaha said.

The robot competition portion lasted two hours Saturday. Each team got three attempts on the robot missions, he said.

For 13-year-old Hunter Harris, getting to be a part of a team that works with robots is a fun time. All of it is great, from the programming to the competition, the Sykesville Middle School eighth-grader said. Plus, it allows him to make friends and learn teamwork.

"Everybody can give input," said Hunter, a member of the team Super Circuits that includes kids from both Sykesville and Oklahoma Road Middle Schools.

The gymnasium at St. John held four tables, connected into groups of two, with matching layouts. Each had a setup with certain challenges — called missions — the teams would work on.

A team's robot would start in a corner where teammates would decide which missions to go for in the available 2 minutes and 30 seconds. The tables, themed with animals for this year, included Lego pigs, a person with a seeing-eye dog and cane, a refrigerator with Lego food bricks, and more.

As the clock started, teams would rush to add attachments to robots, while picking which programs to run. Conversation ran constantly among the kids as they strategized what move would work best, while others cheered them on.

Each team wore matching outfits. Super Circuits, for example, wore black and green shirts. Others had animal hats on; some matching white lab coats.

Hugh McGovern, of New Windsor, was at the competition with his two teams from Elmer A. Wolfe Elementary School in Union Bridge. His group, all in fluorescent green shirts, consisted of mostly fourth- and fifth-graders.

While adults, like McGovern, are mentors, the kids really do the work, he said. The adults will help them understand the programming needed for the robot to work through the tasks, but ultimately the kids work through how best to complete the missions and what attachments to create, he added.

Eleven-year-old Andrew Vogel, a member of one of the Elmer A. Wolfe Elementary teams, said building the robots is one of his favorite parts.

"I definitely like messing with the robots and having them do tasks," he said.

Being a part of the team has taught him a lot, the fifth-grader from New Windsor added.

And while the day is about robots and competition, for most of the kids, it's more than that. It teaches engineering and research skills, but it also teaches them teamwork and responsibility, something that sports teams help kids learn, McGovern said.

"A lot of kids get into sports," he added. "This does a lot of things that sports do."

