Lazarus United Church of Christ to host groundbreaking ceremony

After years of anticipation, members of the Lazarus United Church of Christ will break ground at the church's original site Saturday, March 4. The church is being rebuilt after it caught fire and was destroyed Dec. 3, 2013.

"We're definitely excited. There's a lot of people that have put a lot of work into this," said congregation member Tom Becker. "The church has been a mainstay of the community for at least 160 years. When you come into Lineboro, you could see the church itself. We had a huge bell tower with a working bell. When the church burned, it still stood."

The original church was built in 1853 and expanded in 1908 before sprinklers were required. The church was being shared by the Lazarus United Church of Christ and Lazarus Lutheran Church members. The group currently meets at the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department.

Two-thirds of the congregation voted to rebuild the church on the original site. Holland Construction, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, plans to begin construction next week. They expect to finish the project by October.

"We wanted to try and save the walls and build within the walls, but they have deteriorated and we had no choice but to knock the walls down," Becker said. "We plan to modernize it to make it a better church than we had. We're on the right path and we want people to come join in our future."

Becker said Pastor Rodney Gross joined the congregation in October and has inspired church members to move forward with the rebuilding. He has also re-established traditions in the church and bolstered attendance.

"The congregation has been looking for someone like him for some time," Becker said.

Gross described the church as a "historical landmark" and said "God is doing something new there."

"It will be a place to come and get spiritually fed," Gross said.

Church member Janice Lankford, of Boring, said the groundbreaking is "overdue."

"I'm very excited. It's been a three-year long haul," Lankford said. "I'm proud to see that it will be on the site that it was. That church pulls the community together. It will be back as good as it was, if not better."

Church member Wanda Waugh, of Lineboro, said the groundbreaking is "a beginning of a whole new chapter."

"We're finally moving forward," Waugh said. "The only thing that will top this day will be going into the new church for the first time. I think this is where God wants us to be. Things are falling into place, and we're going to keep this momentum going."

If you go

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4

Where: 5101 South Church Street, Lineboro. A reception will follow at the Lineboro Fire Department

To RSVP, contact Tom Becker at 443-605-8449 or email tbeckerjr1647@gmail.com