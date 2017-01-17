Westminster woman arrested for alleged jewelry theft

A Westminster woman is facing theft charges after she allegedly stole $20,000 worth of items from another Westminster resident.

Lauren Elizabeth Kourey, 29, of the 2200 block of Cherokee Drive, is charged with one count of theft-scheme between $10,000 and $100,000, and one count of conspiracy to commit theft between $10,000 and $100,000, according to electronic court records.

A Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a Westminster residence on Nov. 28 after a man reported that he was missing jewelry and two handguns from his residence. The man allegedly told the deputy that he placed boxes of jewelry in his two cars parked in his residence's garage. One handgun was under his bed and the other was in a dresser drawer, according to the statement of charges.

The items had been there on Nov. 8, but he had been out of his residence until Nov. 15, according to the statement. He started noticing a few days after he got back that items were missing.

He said Kourey was staying at his place and at one point had a friend with her. He asked that the friend leave and ended up driving her back to her apartment, according to the statement.

The man told the deputy that he did not see any signs of forced entry or damage to the property or vehicles. The man estimated that the cost of the missing items exceedes $20,000, according to the statement.

The deputy spoke with Kourey, who said she didn't know about the missing items but said her friend had left with two large purses that appeared to be full, according to the statement.

The deputy later spoke to Kourey, and she said she pawned the missing jewelry after taking it from the trunk of one the cars, according to the statement. She took a couple of pairs of jewelry because she didn't think the man would know and wanted to make a few dollars. She said she didn't know about the handguns, according to the statement.

The deputy went to Diamond City at the Security Boulevard Mall and recovered some of the items Kourey pawned. The store manager told the deputy that Kourey was with another woman, but the other woman did not make any transactions.

The description of Kourey's conspiracy to commit theft charge says she conspired with the woman, according to the statement of charges, but the woman had not been charged as of 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Kourey had not responded for comment as of 7:51 p.m. Tuesday. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

