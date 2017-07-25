Westminster man arrested on false imprisonment, assault charges

A Westminster man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted and imprisoned a woman.

Victor Alvarez Karaffa, 29, of the 100 block of E. Main St., was charged with one count each of second-degree assault and false imprisonment for an incident that occurred on March 31. A warrant was issued for Karaffa's arrest on June 7 and served on July 23. Bail was set at $10,000 after a Monday bail review. Karaffa posted bail and was released the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Karaffa and the woman argued, and during the fight, he became physical, striking her in the face and applying pressure to her stomach and clavicle. He attempted to strangle her, and the woman said that she believes she lost consciousness at one point during the altercation.

The woman attempted to leave the site of the incident, but Karaffa prevented her from doing so and withheld her cellphone, according to the statement.

The woman eventually was able to leave and went to the hospital, where a Westminster police officer responded, according to the statement.

Karaffa had not responded to a call for comment as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 27.

