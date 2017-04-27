Author/strategist John Kennedy to speak at Carroll Community College

Carroll Community College will host an international speaker, author and strategist in May.

John Kennedy will come May 17 to the Theater in the Scott Center, according to a news release from the college. Kennedy will address how to cultivate a culture of innovation, one that drives a team to deliver exceptional customer experience and offers customers reasons to rave about a business, according to the release.

Attendees are invited to join Kennedy for coffee and conversation in a "casual setting" where he will answer questions, and provide tips and expert opinions on the real-world challenges that keep professionals up at night, according to the release.

Kennedy is a longtime resident of Carroll County. He travels from his office in Eldersburg to work nationally and internationally with clients, including the Baltimore Ravens, Elizabeth Arden, Marriott Corp., Taco Bell, U.S. Air Force, American Kidney Fund and Exxon Mobil, according to the release.

The networking reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 6:30 p.m. keynote presentation and the 8 p.m. coffee and conversation.

The cost of attending is $45, plus $5 for out-of-county participants and $10 for out-of-state participants. Register at www.carrollcc.edu/eveningadvantage or call 410-386-8100. For group seating, call 410-386-8095.

