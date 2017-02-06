'Transformational' gift of $1.5 million to support Carroll caretakers

Michael Pitts and Patrick Sgro have known each other, in one capacity or another, for more than 20 years, but over the past decade the pair have spent most of their waking time together in a residential group home in Hampstead: Michael, who is 40, is living with a severe developmental disability, and Sgro is caretaker.

"He is not verbal and he doesn't do a whole lot for himself. We provide everything from basics like bathing and hygiene and dressing, to transporting him to a day program in Westminster," Sgro said. "He is there for six hours during the day and then he comes here every night. All his meals, everything that he gets is done by tube — he is a highly medical individual so he doesn't eat anything by mouth."

Sgro is what is known as a direct support professional, a trained caretaker who can not only manage the basic physical needs of someone like Michael, but who can get to know them well enough to communicate — learning how to decipher the needs of a nonverbal person takes time and commitment.

"Michael tends to speak through his eyes, he'll give you different looks," Sgro said. "He has different hums for different things. When he has to go to the bathroom, there is a particular hum that will emit. That's something that we've figured out over time."

Due to low wages and a lack of continuing education opportunities, not all direct support professionals as attuned and skilled as Sgro, at least in the experience of Michael's father, Jim Pitts.

"We have experienced very good direct support professionals and some that weren't so good," Jim Pitts said. "But the underlying issue among all of them is that I don't think they are really recognized for their work or valued by the system that employs them."

That's something Jim and Michael's mother, Kay Pitts, hope to change: In January, the couple donated $1.5 million to Penn-Mar Human Services, the nonprofit agency for which Sgro works, to create the Michael James Pitts Endowment for the Advancement of Direct Support Professionals.

The Pitts now live in Florida, following James' retirement from Northrop-Grumman, but lived in Carroll County throughout the 1990s and raised all three of their children here, including Michael. Giving back to the nonprofit that not only cares for their son, but for many people with developmental disabilities in Maryland and Pennsylvania, Penn-Mar's footprint, seemed appropriate given their ability to do so, according to Jim.

"These folks make a difference in people's lives and to be able to use this foundation to further educate and provide career opportunities for them is very important," Jim said. "I think it is, in a small way, a way for my wife and I — and Mike — to say thank you for all that they have done and all that they do and all that they will continue to do."

That's a significant gift for a nonprofit with an operating budget of just $28 million and little cash on hand to fund opportunities for its employees, according to Penn-Mar CEO Greg Miller.

"We're obviously very humbled by their generosity," Miller said. "It's definitely a transformational gift, no question."

The Endowment, combined with ongoing fundraising, will allow Penn-Mar to pay for its employees to go through a direct support professional training and certification program offered by the National Alliance of Direct Support Professionals, according to Miller. Each year of the three-year program requires 100 hours of work, the submission of a portfolio and offers a wide range of core competencies useful to both new direct support professionals and veterans such as Sgro, who is currently working through the first year of the program.

"It will help us get back down to basics, learn things we haven't learned, different technique for addressing different problems," Sgro said. "It's somewhat of a long process but to have everybody go through it will help every body provide better care in the long run."

And by increasing the skills and efficiencies of Penn-Mar employees, Miller said he hopes to be able to increase salaries and offer bonuses that will keep the most skilled and talented direct support professionals in the field for the long haul.

"It will be nice to provide people with the opportunity to look at what they do as a career as opposed to a job," Miller said. "Patrick is a great example. Patrick could be doing a lot of other things — he's a very talented young man — but this really is what he feels is his call in life. And for him to have to take a promotion where he becomes a supervisor or a manager to make enough money to take care of his needs is rather unfortunate, because it removes him; it takes him another step away from Michael."

After all these years, stepping away from Michael is the last thing on Sgro's mind.

"When you have been working with them for so long, they basically become part of your family. We encourage people to have that commitment and attachment and getting close to someone so that you have that bond and he responds better to it as well," Sgro said. "He is probably one of the most affectionate and kind-hearted people I know, and he doesn't talk."

