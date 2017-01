Saint Paul's United Church of Christ will be holding "Inauguration Day Silent Prayer and Reflection" on Friday from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

The church will hold an open chapel giving those who wish a time to pray for our country and our world, according to the Rev. Marty Kuchma, senior pastor. All are welcome.

The church is located at 17 Bond St., Westminster (at the corner of Bond and West Green streets). For more information, contact Kuchma or Linda Gibson at 410-848-5975.