Debra Farnsworth a confident Hospice Hero

Debra Farnsworth has been with Carroll Hospice for more than a decade, a case manager helping patients and families navigate the end-of-life journey.

"Confident and knowledgeable, Debbie Farnsworth goes above and beyond to educate her patients and their families," said Carroll Hospice spokeswoman Simone Lindsay.

"She is empathetic and compassionate to families in the grieving process and is patient when listening to their concerns and questions. She values the importance of teamwork and is always there to listen and help when needed."

Farnsworth has been named one of six Hospice Heroes for 2017, people and organizations recognized for their outstanding commitment to the hospice and its mission to care for and comfort people in their last six months of life.

The Times recently caught up with Farnsworth to learn more about how it feels to be a Hospice Hero ahead of the upcoming May 1 A Taste of Carroll fundraiser, a food and drink event that supports Carroll Hospice.

Q: How does it feel to be named a Hospice hero?

A: Very humbling.

Q: What did you do prior to coming to Carroll Hospice and how you got involved?

A: Nursing has been my life; it is [not] just what I do, but who I am. I have been doing home health for over 20 years. A little under 14 years ago, the opportunity to be a part of Carroll Hospital Center presented when an opening in hospice and encouragement of leadership to be a part of hospice team. I felt I found my calling with hospice.

Q: Tell me about the work that you do and how long you have been doing it?

A: Hospice has been a calling. It's challenging to meet needs of patients as well as families.

Q: What's one of the most challenging things about this work? What is one of the most rewarding?

A: The reward comes when comfort measures are attained and needs are met and patients are able to make their journey peacefully and comfortably and families are at peace.

Q: Why should people considering coming out to A Taste of Carroll on May 1?

A: To enjoy the camaraderie of everyone and just socialize. Time to relax and let your hair down.

If you go

What: 18th annual A Taste of Carroll fundraiser for Carroll Hospice

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 1

Where: Carroll Hospital East Pavilion, 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster

Cost: $85

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.carrollhospice.org/Taste-of-Carroll or call 410-871-7220.