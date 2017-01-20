Volunteers needed for American Red Cross campaign

Nationwide, it happens seven times a day. More often than not, the tragic loss of life could have been prevented had the home been equipped with functional smoke alarms. In fact, 60 percent of all fire-related fatalities occur in homes without a functional smoke alarm, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

As part of the national Home Fire Preparedness Campaign, the American Red Cross partners with volunteers to install smoke alarms and help families plan how to escape in the event of a fire.

"Installing smoke alarms cuts the risk of someone dying from a home fire in half, so we're joined with groups from across our community to install smoke alarms," said Scott Salemme, Regional Chief Executive Officer in a prepared statement.

There are several things families and individuals can do to increase their chances of surviving a fire: if someone doesn't have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. If someone does have alarms, test them today. If they don't work, replace them. Make sure that everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes. Practice that plan.

Residents needing smoke alarms may contact the American Red Cross at 410-624-2000 or visit RedCross.org/homefires.

According to Cyndi Ryan, American Red Cross Greater Chesapeake region's communications director, the organization is always looking for volunteers.

"We're always looking for organizations to help us do the installs. The more folks we have the more alarms we can install," Ryan said. "It's something you can do for one day and not have a longterm commitment."

Prospective volunteers can contact chris.young@redcross.org.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben