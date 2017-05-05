Hogan to hold cabinet meeting in Westminster; tour Carroll May 11

Gov. Larry Hogan will be holding a regional cabinet meeting in Westminster next week, before touring Carroll County to meet with public officials, business owners and constituents.

Carroll Community College will host the cabinet meeting, which is open to the public, at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017 in the Scott Theater. The college is located at 1601 Washington Road in Westminster.

Following the meeting, the govenor will tour the Carroll County Public Safety Training Center on Kate Wagner Road at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Hogan will then visit with students at Hampstead Elementary School around 2:15 p.m., tour LandSeaAir on Md. 140 in Westminster around 3:15 p.m. then visiting the Arc of Carroll County's new facility in Westminster around 4:15 p.m.

Agency secretaries and directors will also be attending various events and activities in the area immediately following the cabinet meeting, although those schedules have not yet been announced.

Hogan also has a fundraising event scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday night at The Inn at Roop's Mill in Westminster.