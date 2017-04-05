Carroll County History Project solicits 'Letters to Home' to honor fallen heroes

The Carroll County History Project is collecting "Letters to Home" as a way to honor fallen service men and women.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by military personnel who died serving their country and defending American freedoms and values, they are asking families, friends and local historians who received or have letters from soldiers at war to share them with the broader Carroll County Community. The "Letters to Home" will be read and recorded to produce a special program that will air on cable public access Channel 19.

In addition, the Carroll County History Project will add all submissions into a collection that will be featured on the History Project website at www.carrollhistory.org.

"This year marks the 150th Memorial Day Parade in Carroll County," said History Project Coordinator Marion Ware in a prepared statement. "We thought a great way to observe this milestone was to allow individuals to honor a lost loved one by sharing the letters the received during their time of service. Hearing these personal accounts of service can help us all to better understand the depth of their devotion to our country, as well as underscore how important connections on the home front help to sustain our soldiers in the field."

Individuals interested in sharing their letters or reading submissions for the video project, should email Ware at history@carrollmediacenter.org or by calling 410-386-4415. Submissions received after April 24 will be added to the collection, but are not guaranteed to be included in the video program.

