Students are the teachers at annual Hampstead Elementary School STEM night

Rubbing a balloon with a blanket, fifth-grader Dean Grogh showed his peers how to charge an object with static electricity.

Dean's project was one of 18 featured during Hampstead Elementary School's fifth annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) night.

"I like that you're almost in the teacher's chair and maybe you teach someone something new," Dean said.

Dean worked on the project with classmates Zachary Facchine and Robby Michel.

"I really like learning about how the different forces interact with each other," Dean said. "This helps you understand the concept we learned in STEM class — that everything has a condition that can be controlled by other forces."

Stem night at Hampstead Elementary School May 25, 2017. (Ken Koons) (Ken Koons)

According to HES STEM coordinator and second-grade teacher Rhonda Wastler, the school had a typical science fair for many years. Several years ago, they decided to make it more interactive, student-driven and engaging for families. The school partnered with Manchester Valley High School's Science Club, which sets up interactive activities to occupy the students while they wait to present their STEM projects.

"It's like having the Maryland Science Center right in the building," Wastler said.

Third-grader Lukas Krebs presented a project about spherification, showing how liquid can be turned into balls or spheres. The spheres in Lukas' project were edible.

He said the project demonstrates STEM learning because "in school we are learning about three states of matter: liquids, solids and gases. We are also learning about balls in geometry."

Lukas' mother, Amy Krebs, said her son "has a very curious mind and is being raised by two scientists so he loves experiments."

"This was a fun project for Lukas and I because we love to watch food Network, and molecular gastronomy is something we see them do on TV," Krebs said.

Fifth-graders Sydney Cushen and Brooke Shaffer worked with Brooke's sister, fourth-grader Emma Shaffer, on a solar-powered robot.

"To make the robot, we had to learn the history of robots," Sydney said. "It was very interesting learning about the way technology has changed."

"We're showing people how the robot moves when a lamp or sun hits it," Brooke explained.

"We learned that solar energy comes from the sun and can do many things like charging stuff to make it work," added Emma.

Sydney's father, Joseph Cushen, said he was "really proud of the group because it was a rather complicated robot model."

"They ran with it and did it on their own," Cushen said. "When they had issues, they worked on them as a group."

Brooke and Emma's mother, Katy Shaffer, agreed.

"I'm proud of them for being so creative," Shaffer said. "I hope they continue to be excited about learning and keep up their interest in science."

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben