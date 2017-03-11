Carroll sees at least five heroin deaths in first two months of 2017

In the first two months of 2017, Carroll County has seen five deaths due to unintentional heroin overdoses, a number not reached in 2016 until May.

That's according to the most recent report from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, dated through March 6, numbers that are preliminary pending investigations by the Officer of the State Medical Examiner. It's possible the tally will increase: There were a total of 12 overdose deaths in January and February, but two were due to non-opioid drugs and five are presently attributed to an unknown substance.

In the past, many deaths originally attributed to an unknown substance were later revealed to be due to the mixing of fentanyl, a powerful and cheap to obtain synthetic opioid drug that is used to cut or enhance black market heroin.

This makes for lethal odds for users, unable to stop using and using drugs of unknown and wildly varying potency.

Overdoses have increased dramatically throughout Maryland. The roughly 2,000 deaths due to heroin, fentanyl and other opioids in 2016 was double the toll in 2015, and recently prompted Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency over the crisis, an act he originally proposed from the campaign trail in 2014. Hogan also pledged an additional $10 million annually to help combat the addiction epidemic.

That's a start, according to Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, who emphasized that because heroin comes into Carroll County — it is not produced here — local law enforcement needs help reducing the supply.

"We're sitting ducks. We need the federal government, the state government, to help," he said. "It takes a while for the federal and state governments to provide funding, and locally we can't wait."

Even as Carroll County has seen slower growth in overdoses than some other Maryland jurisdictions, there is no doubt that the first two months of 2017 have seen a surge. In all of 2016, DeWees said, Carroll law enforcement used the opioid antidote naloxone to save people's lives 18 times. They have already used it 13 times in 2017.

There were just more than 400 non-fatal overdoses in 2016 due to drugs or alcohol in Carroll. This year?

"We're on a pace to have [just] under 1,000 overdoses," DeWees said. "It's amazing."

This has not fallen on deaf ears among drug users in Carroll either. According to Tim Weber, the drug prevention and treatment liaison for the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, users know something is going on.

"What I am hearing is people are doing dope, but they are doing less ... to make sure they are not overdosing," he said.

That strategy is not successful over the long run. Just within the past week, Weber met a man who had started with a small portion of a bag of heroin, did another portion, and then, injecting the remainder, almost died.

"They had to do the Narcan," the name-brand of the overdose antidote naloxone, Weber said. "He was at the death rattle stage. He is very lucky to be alive, and he is in treatment today."

"The want for the drug is way more powerful than the fear of the overdose," Weber added. "It's crazy when rational people are trying to think of what an irrational mind is doing."

Weber is part of the overdose response team, which meets with people who have overdosed and attempts to convince them to get into treatment in that brief, post-resuscitation window when they are often most receptive. That was how he met the man who tried, and failed, to meter out his heroin for safety.

Weber believes he has gotten about 80 people into treatment since the team began in July 2015, and notes that for as grim as the statistics may be in terms of new or dying users, he gets to see many people who do get better and celebrate six- and 12-month sober milestones.

More recently, in the latter part of January, Weber and the State's Attorney's Office began using overdose data to locate people who have overdosed multiple times, literally knocking on their doors to ask them to get into treatment. That effort, the Major Overdose Initiative, doesn't always bear fruit immediately, but it has led to five individuals getting into treatment since the program started.

"We know for a fact that people are getting off the streets and getting saved," said State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo. "It's certainly disheartening, because you would rather see the [overdose] numbers finally drop, but we are still fighting a very, very difficult battle with fentanyl."

And yet that battle, in its present form, has only been fought for about a year and a half. The previous decades-long strategy of law enforcement alone failed to prevent the current opioid epidemic, and DeLeonardo believes it will take a long effort, using law enforcement, treatment, and the on-the-ground interventions of Weber and his team to turn things around.

"I think in the end, it's on the street, person-to-person, that's really how you are combating this," he said.

Times reporter Heather Mongilio contributed to this story.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health