After zoning approval Hampstead betting site proposal heads to Racing Commission

After getting local zoning approval, the proposal for an off-track betting facility in the Greenmount Station restaurant building in Hampstead will head to the Maryland Racing Commission.

The commission will decide whether to grant a license to the Maryland Jockey Club to operate the off-track betting site, which would feature horse races from across North America on televisions and allow wagering.

"There will be betting carols similar to what you see like Horseshoe Casino and stuff; they are like little desks with lights and electric where the guys study and bet from," said Sal Sinatra, president and general manager of the club. "Greenmount Station, the restaurant next door, will provide food."

The Hampstead Board of Zoning Appeals granted a zoning variance for the proposed facility at its July 6 meeting and after a hearing with public comment in June.

There will be another opportunity for public comment before the Racing Commission would make its decision, according to Executive Director Mike Hopkins. The process begins once the commission receives the formal application from the Jockey Club.

"If the application is complete, what we will do is we will notify all the legislative and local elected officials and any local community groups in the area, at least 30 days prior to having a public hearing on the matter, within 10 miles of the proposed facility," he said. "Depending on the public comments, the commission can either vote on it the day of the hearing or put it off and wait for additional information."

If approved, that license to operate would make the Hampstead facility the seventh off-track betting site in Maryland.

"What I have been trying to do is find pockets in the state that are far enough that don't affect other business — and maybe get a guy to play horses more than once a week because that's as far has he can drive on his day off," Sinatra said. "He can stop in, grab something for lunch, maybe play a couple of races. It's more matter of convenience."

The idea for the facility was first floated in Hampstead in February and the town passed Ordinance No. 518, which added off-track betting as a conditional use to the town zoning code, in March.

The proposal initially created some anxiety, particularly for Beth Hood, one of the owners of Almost Family Childcare, which sits next to Greenmount Station. The two businesses share a parking lot, but many of the parking spaces are reserved for Hood's business until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and she had already had issues with restaurant customers parking in those reserved spots — the additional traffic from the betting facility had her worried.

On July 5, however, a new owner purchased the Greenmount Bowl bowling alley — the other neighbor to Almost Family Childcare and Greenmount Station. David Richardson, who is also executive director of the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, has agreed to make available whatever overflow parking is needed.

Richardson is "a racing guy," according to Sinatra.

"He realizes the parking lot during certain hours is probably going to be available, why be a hardhead and not let people park there?" Sinatra said. "I had to submit a letter to the [Board of Zoning Appeals] to say I am not even going to look for a license unless there's an agreement on parking between Greenmount Station and the bowling alley, because I am not going to add to that problem."

That was music to Hood's ears.

"That should alleviate 99 percent of my issues with parking," she said. She was also pleased to hear from the owner of Greenmount Station, Chris Richards, that he would work with Hood and put up privacy fencing or bushes to screen the children at the daycare from any smoking area for the patrons of the off track betting facility.

"We've already had a pretty good working relationship with Chris," Hood said. "Now that they have resolved the issues, let's see how this goes; I am more than willing to be good neighbors and buddies."

Richards is also pleased the neighborhood dispute could be resolved in a neighborly manner.

"I think it's a real positive thing," he said. "I am very optimistic, and I feel very good about the facility — we've been told that we will be able to make sure everything operates the way it should."

By which Richards means everyone is in agreement that should a patron of the off-track betting site behave in an inappropriate manner, Richards can ask them to leave.

"If I've got people using foul language, doing stuff, he as a restaurateur, I am not going to hurt his business. If he wants to eject somebody, I have no problem with that," Sinatra said. "We generally try to step up and be good neighbors. We want to be accepted; we don't want to be a detriment to the community."

At the same time, Sinatra said, people who may have an image of the off-track betting clubs of years past in mind might be surprised at the atmosphere in a contemporary site, especially in Hampstead, where the aim is to allow diners the option to gamble quite casually.

"It's almost like a sports bar that allows betting on horses, that's the kind of atmosphere it is," he said. "If Preakness or the Kentucky Derby is on, it would be nice to just walk next door and make a bet."

Exactly how that plays out remains to be seen, and with a lease to negotiate, an application to fill out and a Maryland Racing Commission public hearing and decision yet to come, any off-track betting in Hampstead is sure to come sometime after the end of summer.

"We are hoping to open sometime in September," Sinatra said. "It's a long shot, but we're trying."

