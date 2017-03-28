Michael Phelps to participate in Shark Week

Girl Scouts of Central Maryland make it to final four in fundraising tournament

Michel Elben
Michel Elben
Carroll County Times

Girl Scouts of Central Maryland has a chance to win a $10,000 unrestricted grant from the charitable, online fundraising tournament Brackets for Good.

According to a Girls Scouts of Central Maryland news release, 64 nonprofits are competing for donations while earning increased awareness along the way. The competition ends on Friday, March 31.

How it works: Donors fully complete their donor profile at baltimore.bfg.org. Upon doing so they will be rewarded with a $2 coupon code that they can use during checkout to donate to their organization — essentially donating $2 for free. The donor can make it a 3-point play, which makes their coupon code worth $3, by tweeting @Lids using hashtag #score3inBFG.

Donors also have the option of contributing amounts higher than $3.

