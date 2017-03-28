Girl Scouts of Central Maryland make it to final four in fundraising tournament

Girl Scouts of Central Maryland has a chance to win a $10,000 unrestricted grant from the charitable, online fundraising tournament Brackets for Good.

According to a Girls Scouts of Central Maryland news release, 64 nonprofits are competing for donations while earning increased awareness along the way. The competition ends on Friday, March 31.

How it works: Donors fully complete their donor profile at baltimore.bfg.org. Upon doing so they will be rewarded with a $2 coupon code that they can use during checkout to donate to their organization — essentially donating $2 for free. The donor can make it a 3-point play, which makes their coupon code worth $3, by tweeting @Lids using hashtag #score3inBFG.

Donors also have the option of contributing amounts higher than $3.

