Brightview hosts veterans benefits presentation

Keri Keefer, Veterans Program coordinator for Veterans Services Program of Carroll County, will present a program on complimentary veterans benefits, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Brightview Westminster Ridge, 505 High Acre Drive, Westminster.

Veterans and their spouses may be eligible to receive special VA benefits to offset the cost of senior living and in-home care. Presentation will cover how the Veteran Directed Home & Community Based Services (VD-HCBS) and the Aid & Attendance programs are helping veterans. Seating is limited; call 410-871-2225 to RSVP.