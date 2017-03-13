NC Senior & Community Center hosts silent auction

The North Carroll Senior & Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike in Hampstead, will host a silent auction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 through 24. The auctions features donated items up for bid from each group of the center, including trips, music lessons, bingo bag with free play at the center, and handmade wood and acrylic pens, mahogany pepper mill, jewelry, and quilt.

Bidding closes March 24, and winners will be notified on March 27. The auction is open to the public and visitors may take a tour of the center. For more information, call 410-386-3900.