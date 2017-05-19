State NAACP conference seeking candidates for election

The 2017 Maryland State NAACP Conference election will be held at the annual convention, Oct. 27-28, for vice president, third vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer, and five at-large Executive Committee members.

Those interested in running for elective office must return the petition bearing their signature by certified mail, signed by three or more members in good standing of units in good standing within the Maryland State NAACP Conference no later than June 15. The nominating petitions must be mailed to the attention of the Election Procedures Committee, Md St. NAACP, P.O. Box 9702, Arnold, MD 21012.

For more information, contact Jean Lewis at 410-861-6872 or jjlewis2@comcast.net.