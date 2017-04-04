Rotary club of Mount Airy offering scholarship

The Rotary Club of Mount Airy is offering a scholarship, paying $1,500 per year for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Scholarship criteria include: a transcript; social activities, societies, clubs in school, church and community; a letter from the student demonstrating financial need, career interests, other awards and scholarships received; and three character reference letters. Students must reside in the immediate Mount Airy 21771 ZIP code area.

To retain the scholarship for each year, the student needs to maintain a 2.75 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student each year. Students must attend one Rotary meeting at the end of each school year to update the organization on their progress.

Packets must be received by May 1 and can be emailed to rotarymtairy@gmail.com or mailed to the attention of The Scholarship Committee, Mount Airy Rotary Club, P.O. Box 531, Mount Airy, MD 21771. For more information, contact 301-703-4000 or fdertz@comcast.net.