Millers UMC seeking book fair donations

Scouts brave cold for Klondike Derby

For the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts at the Carroll County Agricultural Center on Saturday, the wintry mix of rain and sleet, along with below-freezing temperatures, was disappointing — mostly because it wasn't snowing.

The boys were competing in various activities throughout the grounds of the Ag Center, from barrel rolling to slingshot activities to obstacle courses, as part of the annual Klondike Derby.