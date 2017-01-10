Millers United Methodist Church will be accepting book donations for its Saturday, Jan. 21 book fair. Books, in good condition, can be dropped off from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at The Picnic Woods, 4224 Millers Station Road, Manchester. The annual book fair is an outreach event that offers free books to children and adults, story time, author visits, and free food and drinks. For more information, call Laura Geiwitz at 410-239-8935 or Jean Mai at 410-374-5353.
Millers UMC seeking book fair donations
