Carroll Lutheran School hosts consignment sale

Carroll Lutheran School in Westminster will hold its 15th Annual Kid's Consignment Sale Feb. 11, starting at 7 a.m. in the Shipley Arena building at Carroll County Agriculture Center, 706 Agriculture Center Drive, Westminster. Children's clothing, baby equipment, toys, games, books, maternity clothes, sporting equipment and more will be available. Junior size clothing is accepted. The regular sale runs from 7 a.m. to noon, followed by a half price sale from 3 to 5 p.m.

Any member of the public may consign at this sale. Items are sold on a 60/40 share basis with the consignor receiving 60 percent and Carroll Lutheran School 40 percent of the proceeds. Consignors may choose to pick up unsold items or donate them for the half price sale, with CLS receiving 100 of the sale price. Drop off of items will be done Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. This event provides support for Carroll Lutheran School, a Christian non-profit private school serving grades K – 8.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.clsedu.org/consignment.