Conservation and environmental scholarships available

The Maryland Division of the Izaak Walton League of America has announced the availability of scholarships and scholastic awards for students with an interest in conservation and the environment. Maryland chapters provide financial support to students in support of the league's mission to conserve outdoor America for future generations. Those who win chapter awards may also be eligible for the League's National Conservation Scholarships.

The Wildlife Achievement Chapter in Montgomery County offers annual scholarships of $1,000 ($500 per semester) for qualified students. Awards can continue for up to four years as long as the field of study and grade requirements are met. The number of new scholarships the chapter awards depends on the number of continuing awards. The scholarship is open to any high school senior in Montgomery, Howard, Frederick, or Carroll counties, as well as children of chapter members from any county. Additional information and the application is available at damascusiwla.org/#scholarship.