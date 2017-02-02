Hair Cuttery's Share-a-Haircut program to benefit homeless

Hair Cuttery hair salons are kicking off the 18th year of their Share-a-Haircut program, beginning with haircuts for the homeless.

For every haircut purchased on Feb. 6 and 7, a free haircut certificate will be donated back to a homeless person in the community. Hair Cuttery is partnering with local shelters and community organizations to distribute the certificates to those in need.

Hair Cuttery is the largest family owned and operated chain of hair salons in the country, with nearly 900 locations, including at TownMall of Westminster, 400 N. Center St., Suite 1-0, Westminster; Hampstead Marketplace, 2319 D Hanover Pike, Hampstead; Londontowne Square, 1311 Londontown Blvd., Sykesville; Eldersburg Commons, 6400 Ridge Road, Eldersburg; and Peacock Center, 518 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy.