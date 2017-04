A Disabled American Veterans benefit seminar will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Carroll County Department of Social Services, 1232 Tech Court, Westminster.

Veterans can learn more about rights and benefits earned through their military service. Veterans Administration and DAV representatives will be on hand to review claims, provide status and assist with new claims. Flag raising and Pledge of Allegiance at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call 410-230-4440.