Church offers interest-free college loans

The Ruth Gosnell Education Fund, directed by Springfield Presbyterian Church in Sykesville, is offering interest-free loans to full-time college juniors, seniors and graduate students for the 2017-18 academic year. Repayment of the interest-free loan does not start until six months after graduation.

Applicants will receive consideration regardless of religion. Download the RGEF Application Form A at www.springfield-church.org, or call the church at 410-795-6152. Applications must be received by March 1. E-mailed applications to spc.office@verizon.net are also acceptable.

