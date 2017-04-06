Bird Club hosts youth art contest and exhibit

The Carroll County Bird Club is accepting entries through April 9 for its 2017 youth art contest. The "Wild About Birds - Beauty in Carroll's Backyards" exhibit will be on display April 22 through May 19 at Bear Branch Nature Center, 300 John Owings Road, Westminster, with an opening reception and awards on April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The contest is open to residents of and/or students in Carroll County, kindergarten through second grade, grades 3-5, middle school, and high school. Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each age group. Any 2D medium of original artwork can be entered, no larger than 18-by-24 inches; no photography. Entries can be anything related to birds native to or migrating through Carroll County.

Entry forms are available at Bear Branch Nature Center, branches of the Carroll County Public Library, or online at mdbirds.org/about/chapters/carroll.html. For more information, contact Mary Jewell at jewellmary@hotmail.com or 410-967-9404.