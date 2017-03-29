Hospital hosts AARP driving course

Carroll Hospital is hosting the AARP Smart Driver Safety Course on April 13, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Shauck Auditorium, located in Carroll Hospital's East Pavilion, 291 Stoner Ave., Westminster.

Designed for older drivers, this program provides seniors with strategies to improve their driving skills. Topics include tips on properly maintaining one's vehicle, warning signs of unsafe driving, understanding vehicle safety features and new technology, and medicines that may effect one's driving.

The fee is $15 per person for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Lunch will be provided and registration is required. For more information, call 410-871-7000.