Carroll leverages partnerships, seeks growth from Fort Meade

As efforts to promote and grow Carroll County continue, the Board of County Commissioners is looking toward regional partnerships to help drive families to the farm land.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, met with Col. Thomas S. Rickard at the end of January to continue to build relationships with the Baltimore Metropolitan area, namely at Fort George G. Meade in Anne Arundel County. Carroll has been working relationships through the BWI Business Partnership, he said, to engage in the region.

There are a high number of citizens working in and around Fort Meade, Howard said.

It's an area where things are rapidly growing, with job opportunities in military and government positions. Fort Meade provides services to 117 partner organizations from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, as well as to several federal agencies, including the National Security Agency, Defense Media Activity, Defense Informations Systems Agency, the Defense Courier Service and the U.S. Cyber Command, according to its website.

And as Carroll looks to promote sensible growth, it is looking to bring young families and those who are in or are coming out of a military career, Howard said.

"Fort Meade has some real opportunities for us," he added.

Carroll wants to help promote Fort Meade as well, he said.

Fort Meade is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Howard said, and the county will do some things in conjunction with that anniversary during Carroll's Celebrating America event this spring.

Carroll County is especially good for those transitioning out of a military position, Howard said, because the county has been ramping up its veterans services.

The Carroll County Veterans Services Program "provides guidance and assistance to Carroll County veterans, their dependents and survivors with applying for federal and state benefits," according to its website. "This assistance includes help with application for veterans benefits via the system administered by the State of Maryland and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs."

Howard said the county wants to work with Fort Meade to make sure people working there or transitioning from the military know about Carroll and what it offers for families or someone looking to start a business.

Carroll County is more affordable, he added.

"The real thing for us is getting people to understand that Carroll County is a great place to live," Howard said.

