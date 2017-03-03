Fire Marshal investigating Frizzellburg Road fire

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a Thursday evening building fire on Frizzellburg Road.

Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Frizzellburg Road around 5:50 p.m. after a two-story wood garage or storage building caught fire. The structure was a total loss valued at approximately $1 million according to a notice of investigation.

Crews from Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company and Westminster, Taneytown and Union Bridge volunteer fire companies and an engine from Pennsylvania responded to a fire on Frizzellburg Road Thursday evening Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company spokesman Mark Gabriel said.

There was no content loss, according to the notice.

The preliminary cause and area of origin for the fire are under investigation. It took the firefighters two hours to control the blaze.

Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responding agency, were assisted by companies from Westminster, Taneytown, Union Bridge and Pennsylvania.

