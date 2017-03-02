House fire reported on Frizzellburg Road

Numerous agencies are on the scene of a working house fire on Frizzellburg Road.

The fire is through the roof, Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company spokesman Mark Gabriel said. No injuries have been reported as of 6:15 p.m. Thursday, he said. Gabriel did not have details about whether anyone was inside the structure when the fire began.

Firefighters were doing an exterior attack and setting up a water supply as of 6:15 p.m. Thursday, he added.

Currently all of Pleasant Valley's equipment is on scene, in addition to equipment from Westminster, Taneytown and Union Bridge volunteer fire companies and an engine from Pennsylvania, Gabriel said.

No other details were available.

This article will be updated.

