Planning commission accepts Freedom Plan

The Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission has accepted the Freedom Plan, making the next step a 60-day public comment period and public hearing to be held June 8.

The Freedom Plan, which lays out a map for the future development of the South Carroll area, was last updated in 2001. State law requires the plan be updated every 10 years, and the commission has been working for more than a year in order to comply.

"Up till now, every piece of the plan that has been prepared and reviewed by the planning commission has been a draft," said Phil Hager, director of land use planning and development for Carroll County Government.

The plan is now complete, but that does not mean it will go into effect in its present form, Hager said.

"There are three 'A' words, and we actually capitalize all three of those words ... Accepted, Approve and Adopt," he said. "The name we give the plan when it is complete is called Accepted."

What happens once the commission has accepted the plan is the draft is sent to various state agencies for review, as well as adjoining counties, according to Hager. The receipt of the plan by the Maryland Department of Planning, expected sometime this week, begins the formal 60-day review period.

"At the conclusion of the review period, there will be a public hearing conducted by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and that is currently scheduled for June 8," Hager said. "During this whole time, people may provide comments to us."

Hager said comments can be communicated in writing, by email, or in person at the any of the Planning and Zoning Commissions twice monthly meetings, the next of which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

"The planning commission reviews all of the comments that are received," he said. "Two years ago we did the countywide master plan, and we had a huge binder full of comments and they went through and reviewed every one of them. It's a painstaking process, but it's important."

After the review period, the public hearing and any changes the planning commission might make in response to comments, the commission can make a motion to approve the plan, the second 'A,' word, according to Hager.

"Once the plan is approved, then the planning commission's work on the plan is complete," he said. "They would then officially transmit the document to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners."

The commissioners can then do one of several things. They could change it, but if so, Hager said, they are required to hold another public hearing. They could also adopt it, the third and final 'A' word, and in which case the plan would be finalized.

However, Hager said, the commissioners could also reject the plan outright, which is not something Hager is keen to see since it would start the process all over again. Given that the planning commission has held several joint meetings with the board, he is optimistic the commissioners will be comfortable with the plan.

"But of course, I am not prepared to get ahead of myself yet," Hager said. "We still have to get through this review process there's always the possibility that someone will come up with something that someone hadn't considered before."

If you go

What: Meeting of the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5

Where: Room 003 in the Carroll County Office Building, 225 N. Center St., Westminster.

For more information on the Freedom Plan, go to ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/compplanning/Community/Freedom.aspx.